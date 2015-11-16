PQI Announces USB 3.1 Type-C Hub With Type A Ports

Power Quotient International (PQI) announced the PQI Connect 314 USB Type-C multi-port hub, which can be used to add USB Type-A ports to modern devices equipped with Type-C ports only.

Modern devices such as Apple's MacBook; some recent and upcoming smartphones, tablets and laptops; and even recent motherboards for desktop PCs come equipped with USB 3.1 Type-C ports. The new interface offers maximum bandwidth up to 10 Gbps, but the port is completely different from the USB ports that have been around for over a decade. To ease the transition to the new standard, PQI has developed a hub with legacy ports for all your existing peripherals.

The PQI Connect 314 USB Type-C multi-port hub connects to a free USB Type-C port. It offers a single USB Type-C port for additional devices along with three Type-A ports that operate on the USB 3.1 protocol and offer backwards compatibility to USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 devices.

The PQI Connect 314 USB Type-C multi-port hub has been designed to be used with any number of devices. It does not require a driver; it simply attaches to a USB Type-C port on the device. The company said the hub is launching but did not give specifics on pricing.

Follow Kevin Carbotte @pumcypuhoy. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.