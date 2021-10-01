Valve Enables Experimental Nvidia DLSS Support For DirectX 12 in Proton

The maker behind the highly-anticipated Steam Deck handheld console, Valve, has posted an update (via Phoronix) to Proton a compatibility layer used to run Windows games on Linux and this experimental version supports Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) in DirectX 12 games, while the regular version broadens the support for many more additional titles.

Valve's Steam Deck console is running Arch Linux and uses a compatibility layer called Proton that translates Windows-specific API calls that a game makes to Linux API calls. This latest experimental update will benefit Linux gamers in general but it hard to not think of the benefit that this will provide to the Steam Deck.

Valve has pushed changes to the Proton Experimental branch that supports Nvidia's DLSS technology in DirectX 12 games and translates it to Linux. Previously, Valve kept the DLSS function only in games that ran on Vulkan API. However, Valve's experimental support now allows DirectX 12 games to run DLSS without a problem, and it is going to arrive in the stable Proton branch after further testing.

To get this to run, you need to compile the latest version of the Proton Experimental branch, install the latest Nvidia drivers, and set the "PROTON_ENABLE_NVAPI=1" environment variable.

The stable branch of Proton has updated the DXVK part of the software to version 1.9.2. The game support has gotten bigger for additional titles like Life is Strange: True Colors, Quake Champions and eFootball 2022 to name a few.

All of this work hints at the better Proton compatibility and a smooth user experience once Valve starts shipping its Steam Deck gaming console to the masses in December. Updated Proton software will allow the console and Steam on Linux in general to support many more games.