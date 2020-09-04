Ray Tracing is Coming to The Witcher 3 On Xbox, PS5, PC: Free For Existing Owners

If you've been following the gaming industry for a while, you'll know that people are generally happy with CD Projekt Red, even happily accepting the endless delays it is subjecting to Cyberpunk 2077. Just a few days ago the company showed off a new Ray Tracing Demo for that title, but it now looks like CP2077 isn't the only title from CD Project Red to get some RTX goodness.

Indeed, CD Projekt Red is making a next-generation version of The Witcher 3 with Ray Tracing, which will be coming to the Xbox Series X, Playstation 5, and PC.

"Developed to take advantage of the most powerful gaming hardware, the next-gen edition of the game will feature a range of visual and technical improvements — including ray tracing and faster loading times — across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content."

No word on when the next-gen edition of The Witcher 3 is coming, but when it does, it'll be available as a standalone purchase for the new platforms. If you already own the game on Xbox One, PS4, or PC, then you'll receive the next-gen version as a free update.