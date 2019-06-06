Razer Releases the Kraken X: 250 Gram Headset for All-Day Gaming

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer has announced the availability of the Kraken X, a lightweight headset using memory foam ear cushions with glasses-friendly channels and an adjustable headband which Razer says adds up to an “undeniably comfortable” gaming headset. The new cans are priced at $49.99/€59.99 and feature 7.1 surround sound which is typically not available on other budget-friendly gaming headsets.

The Kraken X uses an oval ear cushion designed to fit over the ear and provide sound isolation from the outside world. On the outside of the headphones is the familiar triple-headed snake trademark in the middle surrounded by an oval mesh. The Kraken X was designed with long gaming sessions in mind and use memory foam cushions around the ears covered by a black leatherette material. A padded headband with “Kraken” engraved across the top matches the frame and headphones with a matte finish. If the all black isn’t for you, a second SKU, the Kraken X for Console, sets itself apart with blue headband padding and the Razer snake.

In addition to the memory foam, part of making headphones comfortable for long gaming/listening sessions is making them as light as possible. In order to avoid that bobble-head feeling with heavier devices and long-term use, the Kraken X weighs in at 250g / 0.6 pounds which Razer says is one of the lightest gaming headsets on the market today.

Headphones Frequency Response 12Hz - 28kHz Impedance 32 ohms @ 1kHz Sensitivity 106dB @ 1kHz Drivers 40mm Neodymium magnets Inner ear cup diameter 65 x 45mm Connection type Analog 3.5mm Cable length 1.3m / 4.27ft. Approx. weight. 250g / 0.55 pounds Ear cushion material Leatherette Microphone Frequency Response 100Hz - 10kHz Signal-to-noise ratio ≥ 55dB Sensitivity -42 ± 3dB Microphone pick-up pattern Unidirectional ECM boom

Attached to the left earcup is a flexible cardioid unidirectional microphone along with the cable that connects to the PC or other compatible devices (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices) via 3.5mm analog connector. Cable length is listed at 1.3m / 4.27-feet which should be long enough for most users. Also located on the left earcup is a microphone mute switch and volume controls for easy access to that frequently-used functions.

(Image credit: Razer)

In each ear is a single 40mm Neodymium magnet driver with the cans rated at 32 ohms. Frequency response is rated at 12Hz - 28kHz covering what humans can hear and then some. 7.1 surround is available via software, but only with Windows 10.

Both the Kraken X and Kraken X for Console (a version with blue highlights but otherwise identical) are priced at $49.99/€59.99. These will be available today, June 6, in the US and the rest of the world 2Q 2019.

Razer also announced the same 7.1 surround capability found in the Kraken X models they are bringing to all gaming headsets under $99 including the latest Kraken 2019 ($79.99). On headsets above $99 (Kraken Tournament Edition and Nari family of wireless headsets), THX Spatial Audio, an audio technology with a full suite of audio customization and microphone enhancement features, will also be included. In order to get the 7.1 surround sound, Kraken 2019 owners will need to register the headset on RazerID and give the serial number to download the software/update.