Owlchemy Labs Gets Schwifty With A 'Rick And Morty' VR Simulator

Prepare yourself for a virtual reality adventure of trans-dimensional proportions. Owlchemy Labs and Justin Roiland have teamed up to bring you into the ridiculous reality of Rick And Morty.

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the last year, Rick And Morty is an animated comedy series on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. The series has enjoyed runaway success and can easily be compared to long-running critically acclaimed shows such as The Simpsons and Family Guy. Rick And Morty pushes into the realm of science fiction, dealing with topics such as time travel, multiple dimensions and pocket universes.

Just Roiland, one of the two co-creators behind the show, has been very public about his love for virtual reality. He regularly tweets about the medium and has previously revealed that he has a list of ideas for VR games. StressLevelZero, the developer that brought us Hover Junkers, told us in January that it had been in talks with Roiland about building a VR game, but the company was focused on completing its own release game at the time.

Ever since hearing that news from StressLevelZero, I have been not-so-secretly hoping that a Rick And Morty-themed game would be announced. Today is the day, with the official announcement of Rick and Morty Simulator: Virtual Rick-ality brought to you by the folks behind Job Simulator.

We don’t know much about the game yet, but we can glean a few things from the 13-second clip of the game that was released today. At least one setting of the game will take place in Rick’s Garage, but Owelchemy Labs said, "Spoiler alert: You can totally jump through portals in VR!," so we expect some inter-dimensional travel, as well.

“Thrust your hands and eyeballs into Rick's garage with Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality. Touch things! Fondle things! Make horrible mistakes with dire consequences! The future is truly here (and it is deeply unsettling),” reads the description.

From what we’ve seen so far of the game, it appears to be similar to Job Simulator in that you can grab anything in the room and toss it around. When we spoke to Alex Schwartz, Owlchemy Labs’ CEO, in January at the SteamVR Developer Showcase about the creation of Job Simulator, he told us it was the company’s mission to make everything that anyone ever tried to interact with, er, interactable, so we expect much of the same with this game.

Roiland and Owlchemy did not announce release date details for Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, but we expect to hear more about the game next week. Roiland said there will be a playable demo of the game presented at the San Diego Comic-Con, which takes place July 21-24. You can find the demo behind the Convention Center at Convention Way & 5th Ave Pier between 11am and 6pm.