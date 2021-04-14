GeForce RTX 3070 and 3060, Radeon RX 6700 XT, Plus CPUs Featured in the Latest Newegg Shuffle

The Newegg Shuffle continues, with another chance to potentially buy one of the best graphics cards — or one of the best CPUs. Today's Shuffle has several options for GeForce RTX 3070 and GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards, one Radeon RX 6700 XT and mobo bundle, along with AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X and Intel's Core i7-10700. and bundles on tap. The graphics cards rank in the upper segment of our GPU benchmarks hierarchy, and prices are at least a bit lower than what we've seen in our eBay GPU pricing index.



For those unfamiliar with the process, Newegg Shuffle uses a lottery format. You select the component(s) you'd like to potentially buy. Then there's a drawing later today, and the 'winners' get notified by email with the chance to purchase the part (only one) within a several hour period. Based on our experience, you won't get selected most of the time. But hey, it's free to try.



Today's options and prices consist of the following:

All of the graphics card prices are roughly 50-60% higher than the official launch MSRPs from AMD and Nvidia, though these are third-party custom cards that may come with extra features. The RTX 3070 cards are perhaps the best of the bunch, with performance rivaling the previous generation RTX 2080 Ti for a lower price. And if you like RGB and bling, the ROG Strix card certainly has you covered.



The two CPUs are perhaps a bit less exciting, except they're both selling for less than MSRP. AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X isn't quite as difficult to find in stock as the more sought after Ryzen 9 5900X and 5950X, but it's still a good choice, particularly with a price that's $20 below AMD's official MSRP. Intel's previous generation Core i7-10700 on the other hand is merely a decent CPU but without any overclocking support — basically the Comet Lake equivalent of the Core i9-9900 — but it's also a viable pick at just $255.



With component shortages plaguing the PC industry, not to mention the smartphone and automotive industries, the latest word is that prices aren't likely to return to 'normal' throughout 2021. If you can keep chugging along with whatever your PC currently has, that's the best option, as otherwise prices are painful for all of the Nvidia Ampere and AMD RDNA2 GPUs.

The current Newegg shuffle ends in just over an hour. Good luck!