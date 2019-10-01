AMD Ryzen 5 3500 Allegedly Launches October 5 for $155

M D Computers has listed the AMD's unannounced Ryzen 5 3500 processor for 11,199 Indian Rupees (INR), which roughly translates to $157.51. The Indian retailer will start to dispatch Ryzen 5 3500 orders on October 5, which suggests AMD could launch the processor on the specified date or even before.
The Ryzen 5 3500, along with Ryzen 5 3500X, are designed to challenge Intel's Core i5-9400F. Like the other Ryzen 3000-series (codename Matisse) chips before them, the new duo are based on the Zen 2 microarchitecture and 7nm process.
|Model
|Cores / Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|L3 Cache
|TDP
|PCIe Lanes
|Memory Support
|MSRP
|Core i5-9400F
|6 / 6
|2.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|9MB
|65W
|PCIe 3.0 x 16
|Dual DDR4-2666
|$182
|Ryzen 5 3500X*
|6 / 6
|3.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|32MB
|65W
|PCIe 4.0 x 24
|Dual DDR4-3200
|?
|Ryzen 5 3500*
|6 / 6
|3.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|16MB
|65W
|PCIe 4.0 x 24
|Dual DDR4-3200
|?
*Specifications are unconfirmed.
AMD is rumored to usher in both six-core, six-thread chips with a 3.6 GHz base clock and 4.1 GHz boost clock.. The primary difference between the X and non-X parts is the amount of L3 cache. The Ryzen 5 3500X allegedly sports 32MB of L3 cache while the Ryzen 5 3500 is limited to 16MB. Both processors are packed inside a 65W envelope and come with advanced features, such as native support for dual-channel DDR4-3200 sticks and 24 PCIe 4.0 lanes.
Early benchmarks reveal that the Ryzen 5 3500X is faster than the Core i5-9400F. We don't expect that to change with the Ryzen 5 3500. Even though the non-X part only has half the L3 cache, the difference in performance should be very little. Strangely enough, JD.com has the Ryzen 5 3500X for $153.74 while M D Computers is listing the Ryzen 5 3500 for a $157.51. We can't wait to see AMD's official pricing for these chips.
Anyways even if the price of the 3500 doesn't decrease the Ryzen 2600 is still well priced now and once overclocked is comparable to the 9400F and has the additional threads.
The Ryzen 3500(X) is significantly faster at base clock and slightly faster at boost speed.
The one thing going for the i5-9400F is the cheaper motherboards.
I can't evaluate the boxed coolers.
Cheaper motherboards? You can pair this even with a dirt cheap A320 board!
The Ryzen 3200G boxed cooler is superior to every Intel one, let alone the pricier ones.
True, but the i5-9400f with a cheap motherboard is going to be a slightly cheaper option depending on circumstance. Its probably going to depend on region and the availability of the 3500(x).
And "dirt cheap" isn't just "low cost" and crappy, but actually cheap (very good value for the money)?
So, again, why would the i5 be a better deal?
The only time the i5-9400F would be a better deal than R5 3500 is when it's decidedly overkill, and then there are less potent options that would be even better...
Probably, wouldn't be a better deal in most cases. It would be a better deal in scenarios where it the mobo+cpu combo is >20$ cheaper, or if the r5-3500 isn't available. In fact, a better deal than both would probably just be an older Ryzen 2000 CPU for the same money.