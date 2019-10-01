Trending

AMD Ryzen 5 3500 Allegedly Launches October 5 for $155

M D Computers has listed the AMD's unannounced Ryzen 5 3500 processor for 11,199 Indian Rupees (INR), which roughly translates to $157.51. The Indian retailer will start to dispatch Ryzen 5 3500 orders on October 5, which suggests AMD could launch the processor on the specified date or even before.

The Ryzen 5 3500, along with Ryzen 5 3500X, are designed to challenge Intel's Core i5-9400F. Like the other Ryzen 3000-series (codename Matisse) chips before them, the new duo are based on the Zen 2 microarchitecture and 7nm process.

ModelCores / ThreadsBase ClockBoost ClockL3 CacheTDPPCIe LanesMemory SupportMSRP
Core i5-9400F6 / 62.9 GHz4.1 GHz9MB65WPCIe 3.0 x 16Dual DDR4-2666$182
Ryzen 5 3500X*6 / 63.6 GHz4.1 GHz32MB65WPCIe 4.0 x 24Dual DDR4-3200?
Ryzen 5 3500*6 / 63.6 GHz4.1 GHz16MB65WPCIe 4.0 x 24Dual DDR4-3200?

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

AMD is rumored to usher in both six-core, six-thread chips with a 3.6 GHz base clock and 4.1 GHz boost clock.. The primary difference between the X and non-X parts is the amount of L3 cache. The Ryzen 5 3500X allegedly sports 32MB of L3 cache while the Ryzen 5 3500 is limited to 16MB. Both processors are packed inside a 65W envelope and come with advanced features, such as native support for dual-channel DDR4-3200 sticks and 24 PCIe 4.0 lanes.

Early benchmarks reveal that the Ryzen 5 3500X is faster than the Core i5-9400F. We don't expect that to change with the Ryzen 5 3500. Even though the non-X part only has half the L3 cache, the difference in performance should be very little. Strangely enough, JD.com has the Ryzen 5 3500X for $153.74 while M D Computers is listing the Ryzen 5 3500 for a $157.51. We can't wait to see AMD's official pricing for these chips.

  • Dark Lord of Tech 01 October 2019 20:39
    9400F is always cheap. Sometimes $139.99,

    PCPartPicker Part List
    CPU: Intel Core i5-9400F 2.9 GHz 6-Core Processor ($148.89 @ OutletPC)
    Total: $148.89
    Prices include shipping, taxes, and discounts when available
    Generated by PCPartPicker 2019-10-01 16:38 EDT-0400
  • WildCard999 01 October 2019 20:52
    9400F is as low as $130 at Microcenter (not including the $30 off with a motherboard).
    https://www.microcenter.com/product/602028/core-i5-9400f-desktop-processor-6-core-up-to-41ghz-without-processor-graphics-lga1151-(intel-300-series-chipset)

    Anyways even if the price of the 3500 doesn't decrease the Ryzen 2600 is still well priced now and once overclocked is comparable to the 9400F and has the additional threads.
  • Dark Lord of Tech 01 October 2019 20:54
    True , I get most of my stuff Free , but nice to see deals.
  • TCA_ChinChin 01 October 2019 22:21
    Honestly in this case, I would think the i5-9400f would be a better deal. Of course the superior deal to both this and the i5 is the 2600.
  • Olle P 02 October 2019 09:48
    TCA_ChinChin said:
    Honestly in this case, I would think the i5-9400f would be a better deal. ...
    Why?
    The Ryzen 3500(X) is significantly faster at base clock and slightly faster at boost speed.
    The one thing going for the i5-9400F is the cheaper motherboards.
    I can't evaluate the boxed coolers.
  • Joakim Agren 02 October 2019 10:09
    Olle P said:
    Why?
    The Ryzen 3500(X) is significantly faster at base clock and slightly faster at boost speed.
    The one thing going for the i5-9400F is the cheaper motherboards.
    I can't evaluate the boxed coolers.

    Cheaper motherboards? You can pair this even with a dirt cheap A320 board!
  • salgado18 02 October 2019 12:22
    Olle P said:
    Why?
    The Ryzen 3500(X) is significantly faster at base clock and slightly faster at boost speed.
    The one thing going for the i5-9400F is the cheaper motherboards.
    I can't evaluate the boxed coolers.
    And the one thing going against the i5 is forward compatibility. You can swap the 6-core i5 with an 8-core i7/i9, but you can swap the 6-core Ryzen with a 16-core Ryzen, if you need more power.

    The Ryzen 3200G boxed cooler is superior to every Intel one, let alone the pricier ones.
  • TCA_ChinChin 02 October 2019 14:58
    Olle P said:
    Why?
    The Ryzen 3500(X) is significantly faster at base clock and slightly faster at boost speed.
    The one thing going for the i5-9400F is the cheaper motherboards.
    I can't evaluate the boxed coolers.

    True, but the i5-9400f with a cheap motherboard is going to be a slightly cheaper option depending on circumstance. Its probably going to depend on region and the availability of the 3500(x).
  • Olle P 03 October 2019 08:33
    Joakim Agren said:
    Cheaper motherboards? You can pair this even with a dirt cheap A320 board!
    Are there any of those that are "dirt cheap" and compatible with the new Ryzen? (I know of only one A320-board that is compatible at all.)
    And "dirt cheap" isn't just "low cost" and crappy, but actually cheap (very good value for the money)?

    salgado18 said:
    And the one thing going against the i5 is forward compatibility. ...
    The Ryzen 3200G boxed cooler is superior to every Intel one, let alone the pricier ones.
    TCA_ChinChin said:
    True, but the i5-9400f with a cheap motherboard is going to be a slightly cheaper option...
    So, again, why would the i5 be a better deal?

    The only time the i5-9400F would be a better deal than R5 3500 is when it's decidedly overkill, and then there are less potent options that would be even better...
  • TCA_ChinChin 03 October 2019 21:31
    Olle P said:
    So, again, why would the i5 be a better deal?

    The only time the i5-9400F would be a better deal than R5 3500 is when it's decidedly overkill, and then there are less potent options that would be even better...

    Probably, wouldn't be a better deal in most cases. It would be a better deal in scenarios where it the mobo+cpu combo is >20$ cheaper, or if the r5-3500 isn't available. In fact, a better deal than both would probably just be an older Ryzen 2000 CPU for the same money.
