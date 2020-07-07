Sapphire Expands its RX 5600XT Lineup With Cheaper Pulse BE Variant

The AMD Radeon RX 5600XT has been out for quite some time now, but that doesn't mean that the card isn't getting any more love. On the contrary: Sapphire is coming out with a new variant called the RX 5600XT Pulse BE, which is similar to the original RX 5600XT Pulse (covered in the linked review above), but with slightly lower clock speeds as spotted by VideoCardz.

RX 5600XT Pulse BE RX 5600XT Pulse GPU Navi 10 Navi 10 GPU Cores 2304 2304 Game Clock 1560 MHz 1615 MHz Boost Clock 1620 MHz 1750 MHz Memory 6 GB GDDR6, 192-bit 6 GB GDDR6, 192-bit Memory Speed 14 Gb/s 14 GB/s (with BIOS update)

It's worth noting that the new Pulse BE variant comes with two DisplayPort connectors and two HDMI ports, whereas the old non-BE card packed the standard I/O suite, which consists of three DisplayPort connectors and one HDMI port.

The Sapphire RX 5600XT Pulse BE comes with a dual-fan cooler that uses a copper cold plate, heatpipes and a mid-sized fin stack to handle cooling.

At the end of the day, the differences brought by the new card mostly come down to a lower clock speed, but that's not so bad if the price is right. MSI recently "refreshed" their GeForce GTX 1650 AERO ITX 4G OC with an OCV1 model, also featuring a slower clock speed.

Currently the Sapphire RX 5600XT Pulse retails for $290 on Amazon, so with some luck this one will drop the price.