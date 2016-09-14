Real-Time Stealth Strategy 'Shadow Tactics: Blades Of The Shogun' Arrives December 6

At PAX East, I was impressed with Mimimi Productions’ Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, a real-time strategy game with multiple stealth mechanics from five different characters. At the time, the studio was aiming for a Q4 2016 release, and at the Tokyo Game Show this week, it announced that it will meet its launch window. You can try the game for yourself when it comes out on December 6.

For most of the game, you’ll control a total of five characters in order to take out patrols or distract lone sentries. Each character has its own unique skill set. For example, the ninja Hayato will use shuriken to kill enemies from afar, whereas Yuki uses her traps in order to catch guards. As you progress throughout the game, you can use the advanced Shadow Mode technique. This allows you to give multiple characters different commands and have them execute their moves at a specified time. The result can range from a synchronized killing spree to an effective distraction technique.

The final version of the game will have 13 missions available, which amounts to about 25 hours of play time. However, you can replay each level to try out different tactics or paths in order to fulfill your objectives.