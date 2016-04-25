Silverstone Releases Updated Raven Z RVZ01B-E Case With Room For Full-Sized PSUs

Silverstone announced the availability of a new chassis called the Raven Z RVZ01B-E. The new case is strikingly similar to the company’s previously released Raven Z RVZ01, but the new RVZ01B-E features space for a standard ATX power supply (whereas the previous version featured room only for SFX-sized PSUs).

Product Silverstone RVZ01B-E Material Steel Body, Reinforced Plastic Shell Motherboard Compatibility Mini-DTX, Mini-ITX Drive Bays 4x 2.5-inch Bays Fans 1x Top 120 mm 1x Bottom 120 mm1x 120 mm fan slot Front Panel 2x USB 3.01x Audio Out1x Mic In Dimensions (L x W x H) 382 x 350 x 105 mm Weight 3.7 kg

Silverstone stated that the maximum length of the ATX PSU is limited to 150 mm, but the company recommends using a 140 mm power supply because of the varying connector locations and the limited space of the RVZ01B-E. The graphics card is housed in a detachable riser card, and the GPU can be up to 13 inches in length and as wide as 5.88 inches. The case can also fit a 120 mm liquid-cooling radiator, so long as the pump clears the 83 mm of space, the CPU socket has for a cooler.

The Silverstone RVZ01B-E will have an MSRP of $79 in the U.S., but there’s no word yet on when the new case will be available for purchase.

Derek Forrest is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware and Tom’s IT Pro. Follow Derek Forrest on Twitter. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.