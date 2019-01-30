Trending

New SteelSeries Controller Tackles PC, VR and Smartphone Gaming

SteelSeries today launched a new gaming controller, the Stratus Duo, boasting dual wireless standards for cross-platform compatibility across PC, virtual reality (VR) and more. 

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

The Stratus Duo features both Bluetooth 4.1 and 2.4GHz connections, which SteelSeries claims will allow for direct plug-and-play support with Windows, Android, Oculus Go and Samsung Gear VR over Bluetooth. For devices without Bluetooth, the included USB wireless adapter will enable use of the 2.4GHz connection. A single button on the controller allows users to swap between the two connections. Moreover, you can also charge and play over a wired connection, though the USB cable is still micro-USB, not Type-C, unfortunately. SteelSeries hasn't stated the capacity of the on-board battery but said it'll last over 20 hours.

The Stratus Duo’s layout seems very similar to a standard Xbox controller, albeit without the offset analog joysticks. The joysticks feature the new Hall Effect magnetic sensors which SteelSeries say are more durable and accurate, with minimal deadzone, compared to the older Stratus XL. The controller will also be compatible with the new SmartGrip accessory, a phone mount for SteelSeries controllers.

The SteelSeries Stratus Duo controller sells for $59.99 on the SteelSeries website.

SteelSeries Stratus Duo Controller Specs

Cable length1.8m / 5.9 feet
Connectivity2.4GHz, Bluetooth v4.1 or Wired USB
Battery TypeLithium-ion (20+ hours)
Range (2.4GHz)12m / 40 feet
Connector TypeMicro-USB
Width150mm / 5.9 inches
Height110mm / 4.3 inches
Depth63.2mm / 2.5 inches
Weight245g (0.5 pounds)
  • eza 30 January 2019 08:19
    "though the USB cable is still micro-USB, not Type-C, unfortunately"
    They're going for maximum compatibility so this is to be expected, really.
  • tirdfurguson 30 January 2019 12:17
    The ability to connect via USB is nice. I have their Stratus XL and it'd be nice if it would maintain a constant reliable BT connection; the only connectivity option. It would take forever to connect to the computer and then randomly lose connection in use. If the Duo is anything like the XL (and pretty good chance it is) then the joysticks will take some getting used to. The SteelSeries software is pretty good for making adjustments to sensitivity so maybe that would help. I ended up just going back to the dependable xbox controller. I'm a SteelSeries fanboy and i'd probably consider this if it came out 2 weeks ago.
  • BaRoMeTrIc 30 January 2019 16:39
    21724879 said:
    "though the USB cable is still micro-USB, not Type-C, unfortunately"
    They're going for maximum compatibility so this is to be expected, really.



