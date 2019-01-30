New SteelSeries Controller Tackles PC, VR and Smartphone Gaming

SteelSeries today launched a new gaming controller, the Stratus Duo, boasting dual wireless standards for cross-platform compatibility across PC, virtual reality (VR) and more.

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

The Stratus Duo features both Bluetooth 4.1 and 2.4GHz connections, which SteelSeries claims will allow for direct plug-and-play support with Windows, Android, Oculus Go and Samsung Gear VR over Bluetooth. For devices without Bluetooth, the included USB wireless adapter will enable use of the 2.4GHz connection. A single button on the controller allows users to swap between the two connections. Moreover, you can also charge and play over a wired connection, though the USB cable is still micro-USB, not Type-C, unfortunately. SteelSeries hasn't stated the capacity of the on-board battery but said it'll last over 20 hours.

The Stratus Duo’s layout seems very similar to a standard Xbox controller, albeit without the offset analog joysticks. The joysticks feature the new Hall Effect magnetic sensors which SteelSeries say are more durable and accurate, with minimal deadzone, compared to the older Stratus XL. The controller will also be compatible with the new SmartGrip accessory, a phone mount for SteelSeries controllers.

The SteelSeries Stratus Duo controller sells for $59.99 on the SteelSeries website.

SteelSeries Stratus Duo Controller Specs