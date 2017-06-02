Thermaltake Reveals New Floe And Riing Cooling Products At Computex

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

In addition to the futuristic looking Level 20 chassis and its new View line of cases, Thermaltake has a number of new water cooling components on display at Computex.

The company said the Floe Riing RGB TT Premium Edition is the "the world’s first 16.8 million colors liquid CPU cooler lineup." This all-in-one cooler comes in 240, 280, and 360mm sizes and is fitted with Riing Plus RGB high-static pressure fans. The water block and fans feature multiple addressable LEDs. Functions such as Color Mode, Light Mode, Light Speed, Fan Speed, and CPU temperature can be controlled by the included Riing Plus RGB Software (desktop and mobile versions available). You can add up to five fans through the digital fan controller, and up to 16 controllers can be added to a single system. The software can control up to 80 fans in total.

In addition to the A-I-O coolers, Thermaltake also launched the Pacific RL360 Plus RGB radiator and the Pacific W4 Plus CPU cooler. This new radiator and CPU block sport all new RGB lighting and are specifically designed for use with the company's TT Premium Concentrate Coolant line.

Information on pricing and availability was not available at press time.