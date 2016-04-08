Thrustmaster's TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel Arrives In May, Costs $199.99

Thrustmaster is back with another racing wheel. The TMX Force Feedback is the company’s first officially licensed Xbox One product, but it also works on the PC.
The TMX Force Feedback features a mixed belt-pulley and gear motor with a metal ball-bearing axle. The wheel provides a rotation angle from 270 to 900 degrees, metallic paddle shifters behind the wheel base, and rubber-coated wheel grips. Similar to the company’s layout for previous Xbox racing wheels, the center of the wheel is flanked by the Y, A, X, and B buttons at the top and the LB and RB buttons at the bottom.
The peripheral also includes a set of two pedals, and you can also change each pedal’s inclination angle. It seems that Thrustmaster took the same pedals from its T150 Force Feedback racing wheel for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PC, and added it to the TMX Force Feedback.
Once it's plugged into the Xbox One, the wheel is automatically recognized by games that support the peripheral. On the PC side, the wheel works on Windows Vista, 7, 8 and 10, but you’ll need to download the necessary drivers.
The wheel also works with two other sets of pedals — the T3PA and the T3PA-Pro — but it will cost you more money (Ricmotech sells them at $99.95 and $149.95, respectively). If you don’t like to use the paddle shifters, you can also buy the TH8A shifter for $159.95 at Ricmotech. The TMX Force Feedback itself is also quite expensive. When it comes it May, you can pick it up for $199.99.
Follow Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.
Cheers!
See how freaking dumb that sounds, Facebook/Oculus and HTC?
I did not have to do that with my T300. That is required only for this wheel? Makes zero sense.
I have a G27 and loved it for many years and thousands of hours between PC and PS3 racing. Unfortunately it did not work with the PS4 and I had to get a Thrustmaster T300 (this was before the G29/920 were out). The good news is those awesome G27 pedals work with the T300 with a $20 adapter from Ricmotech. But I will say this: the difference between driving with a gear driven wheel (G27) and a belt-driven wheel (T300) is night and day. Belt drive is so much more realistic in feel (smoother and less jerky). Worth the money IMO if you are a serious sim racer and don't want to swing the money for a custom Fanatec setup.
With that said, be careful on buying a used G27. I had to open mine up and fix one of the two servo motor mounts that got loose...the wheel stopped holding centering. Not an overly difficult fix, but it's a little time consuming. And it is a known issue over time, especially if the user has FFB settings cranked up high. Link to pics showing what happened. First pic is the separation, second is my finger is pushing it back together.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/133204556@N07/26236989322/in/dateposted-public/
https://www.flickr.com/photos/133204556@N07/26303462376/in/dateposted-public/
A thread detailing the problem and fix:
http://isiforums.net/f/showthread.php/11012-G27-losing-its-centering-position-%28hardware-fix%29
In any event, the T300 has dropped $100 to $300 now. It's a far superior wheel to the TMX or G27 if you can swing the extra cash and have a PS4 instead of an XBone.
A 200 dollar steering wheel should contain way better pedals, It's ridiculous from Thrustmaster. Look at the pedals of G25/G27.
I'll relax on my couch and grab my controller to play racing games anyday then these stupid car controllers that just stress you out
Of course they do. But racing sims (Project Cars, DiRT Rally, Assetto Corsa coming to console next) are best driven with a wheel. Arcade racers with unrealistic driving physics (Need For Speed) are good controller and tablet games. People who invest in wheels want a more realistic experience. And wheel sim racers online dominate controller sim racers. Enjoy your couch and losing to your wheel masters if you buy a sim racer. :D