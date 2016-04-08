Thrustmaster's TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel Arrives In May, Costs $199.99

Thrustmaster is back with another racing wheel. The TMX Force Feedback is the company’s first officially licensed Xbox One product, but it also works on the PC.

The TMX Force Feedback features a mixed belt-pulley and gear motor with a metal ball-bearing axle. The wheel provides a rotation angle from 270 to 900 degrees, metallic paddle shifters behind the wheel base, and rubber-coated wheel grips. Similar to the company’s layout for previous Xbox racing wheels, the center of the wheel is flanked by the Y, A, X, and B buttons at the top and the LB and RB buttons at the bottom.

The peripheral also includes a set of two pedals, and you can also change each pedal’s inclination angle. It seems that Thrustmaster took the same pedals from its T150 Force Feedback racing wheel for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PC, and added it to the TMX Force Feedback.

Once it's plugged into the Xbox One, the wheel is automatically recognized by games that support the peripheral. On the PC side, the wheel works on Windows Vista, 7, 8 and 10, but you’ll need to download the necessary drivers.

The wheel also works with two other sets of pedals — the T3PA and the T3PA-Pro — but it will cost you more money (Ricmotech sells them at $99.95 and $149.95, respectively). If you don’t like to use the paddle shifters, you can also buy the TH8A shifter for $159.95 at Ricmotech. The TMX Force Feedback itself is also quite expensive. When it comes it May, you can pick it up for $199.99.

