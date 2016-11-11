Trending

HTC Vive Going Wireless In 2017 With TPCAST Wireless Tether Upgrade Kit

By

HTC China partnered with TPCAST to offer an upgrade kit for the HTC Vive that replaces the wired tether with a wireless transmission system. HTC officially endorsed the product, and the company will sell it on the Vive website.

Valve and HTC released the Vive room-scale VR system just seven short months ago. The Vive currently offers the most complete VR experience that you can get, but as amazing as the system is, the Vive has one undeniable disadvantage: the tether. Room-scale VR is an indescribably immersive experience—until you trip on the cable and fall to the ground, or pull the headset off your face.

There’s no question that a tether-free experience would be superior, but latency is a major concern for comfortable VR experiences. The Vive operates at 90Hz, which translates to 13ms of motion-to-photon latency. A dramatic increase from that metric would have a negative impact on the user experience, which is why the Vive has a tether in the first place. Multiple companies are working on solving the problem, though.

At the end of August, a company called Quark VR announced that it is working with Valve to create a Wi-Fi-based wireless system for the Vive, and Intel is toying with wireless HMDs, but it appears another company called TPCAST beat them all to the punch by working directly with HTC.

The kit includes a wireless transmitter box that replaces the Vive’s link box and a wireless receiver that attaches to the upper strap of the HTC Vive headset. The TPCAST wireless system transmits the HDMI and USB signal to the headset, which is powered by a rechargeable battery pack that hangs on the back of the head strap. TPCAST said it would offer multiple different capacity battery packs that provide 2-5 hours of tether-free VR.

TPCAST didn’t give a specific launch date, but the wireless Vive accessory isn’t vaporware; the company plans to ship a limited run of wireless systems in Q1 2017, and HTC China handled the pre-orders through its website.

HTC China offered the TPCAST Wireless Vive upgrade kit for CNY 1,499 (approximately USD $220), but quantities were low and the kit sold out quickly. There’s no word on when, or if, HTC will offer the wireless upgrade kit to North American or European customers. The market is hungry for wireless VR, though, so we expect the product will make its way to US shores sooner than later.

22 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Jeff Fx 11 November 2016 21:19
    Sweet! I'll buy this the day it becomes available on the US site.
    Reply
  • jaber2 11 November 2016 21:48
    Much better option than the backpack
    Reply
  • MrBonk 11 November 2016 23:40
    Leaves questions though.
    1.Latency
    2.Signal interruption a possibility?
    3.image quality loss. (Is it just trasmitting the uncomrpessed signal as is? Or is it encoding it lossy on the fly?)
    Reply
  • Jeff Fx 12 November 2016 00:08
    18855722 said:
    Leaves questions though.
    1.Latency
    2.Signal interruption a possibility?
    3.image quality loss. (Is it just trasmitting the uncomrpessed signal as is? Or is it encoding it lossy on the fly?)

    There's a little more info on Reddit. https://www.reddit.com/r/Vive/comments/5cdy6p/some_informations_about_vive_wireless_adapter/
    Reply
  • willgart 12 November 2016 01:38
    mmmm.... what is the battery life? and the weight added?
    it will not be comfortable for sure.
    Reply
  • bit_user 12 November 2016 03:11
    18856056 said:
    mmmm.... what is the battery life? and the weight added?
    it will not be comfortable for sure.
    From the article:
    TPCAST said it would offer multiple different capacity battery packs that provide 2-5 hours of tether-free VR.

    I dislike the fact that it adds weight to the HMD. I'd much rather have it in a backpack or belt pack.
    Reply
  • 9th 12 November 2016 07:29
    I hope they're not using a Samsung batteries. Having something potentially explosive strapped to the back of your head sounds like a good way to commit suicide. I would rather have it maybe attached to my hip and maybe encased in a blast-proof container. Less weight added to your head as well.
    Reply
  • Sakkura 12 November 2016 19:48
    18856056 said:
    mmmm.... what is the battery life? and the weight added?
    it will not be comfortable for sure.

    Actually, adding some weight at the back of the head is not so bad. It helps balance out the front-heavy VR headset, meaning more of the weight can be held by the strap over the head without clamping the headset against the face.
    Reply
  • arneberg 12 November 2016 19:48
    adds up to 15ms latency so originally 11+15 and you get lag +1 1/2 H battery time 5years to early if nothing drastic happens with wireless systems
    Reply
  • bit_user 12 November 2016 20:26
    18858670 said:
    adds up to 15ms latency so originally 11+15 and you get lag +1 1/2 H battery time
    Source?

    18858670 said:
    5years to early if nothing drastic happens with wireless systems
    I actually think it's possible, but it would require a purpose-built wireless protocol. The mistake everyone seems to be making is to use existing protocols that weren't designed for such ultra-low latency. Then, both the video and control subsystems will need to be adjusted to interpolate/extrapolate, in the event of errors.

    I don't see a bolt-on wireless solution being effective. The HMD needs to be engineered around it, from the ground up.
    Reply