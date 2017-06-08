Turtle Beach Announces Stealth 600 And 700 Headset Series For Xbox One And PS4

Turtle Beach revealed four upcoming wireless headsets in advance of E3. The company announced the Stealth 600 and Stealth 700 wireless gaming headsets for the Xbox One and PS4 consoles. The new Stealth series headsets for Xbox will be the first on the market to connect to Xbox One consoles with the same wireless technology used to pair Xbox One controllers.

The specifications of the Turtle Beach 600 and 700 series headsets are similar. Both headsets follow Turtle Beach’s ProSpecs design philosophy, which includes relief space for eyeglasses. Both headsets include 50mm speakers built into over-the-ear ear cups, feature internal rechargeable batteries that offer up to 15 hours of battery life, and include support for Turtle Beach’s proprietary Superhuman Hearing technology, which puts emphasis on audible features such as weapons reloading and footsteps to give you a leg up on the competition.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 and Stealth 700 headsets are similar products, but they offer different advantages. The Stealth 600 series includes breathable mesh fabric on the headband and the ear cushions. The Stealth 700 series features synthetic leather instead of mesh cushions to help improve bass response and noise isolation. The Stealth 700 headsets also include active noise cancellation technology and Bluetooth connectivity.

Surprisingly, headsets from the same series but for different consoles feature different specifications. For example, both Stealth Series Xbox One headsets feature Microsoft Windows Sonic for Headphones technology to simulate surround sound. Sony’s PS4 console doesn’t use Microsoft’s audio technology, so the PS4 headsets offer a different solution—or two, rather. The Stealth 600 for PS4 uses Turtle Beach’s Virtual Surround Sound technology, whereas the Stealth 700 for PS4 features DTS: Headphone:X 7.1 channel surround sound technology.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The Xbox One and PS4 Stealth series headset also offer different connection methods. The PS4 headsets include a USB dongle that you must plug into one of the few USB ports on the PS4 console. The Xbox One versions feature support for Microsoft’s new wireless tethering solution, which leverages that same technology that helps pair Xbox One controllers to the console.

“Our fans count on us to be at the forefront of gaming audio, so delivering the first Xbox One gaming headsets that use the new Xbox Wireless technology to connect directly to the console has been a key goal for us this year, and through our great partnership with Microsoft, team Turtle Beach will deliver another significant industry first.” said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 and Stealth 700 headsets for Xbox One and PS4 are available now for pre-order. The Stealth 600 is available for £89 (approximately $115) and the Stealth 700 is available for £129 (approximately $166). Turtle Beach said the new Stealth series headsets should ship to customers in September. The company will have the whole lineup, along with the rest of its 2017 product line, on display at the Turtle Beach booth at E3 next week.