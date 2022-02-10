Big Savings on This 27 Inch Ultragear LG 27GL83A QHD Monitor — Real Deals

If you're looking to pick up a new gaming monitor, this 27 Inch IPS LG 27GL83A Ultragear is only $279 at the moment.

Not only that, but you can grab a deal on an Intel i7 12700k CPU and save 19% off a shiny new SteelSeries Apex 7 keyboard.

TL;DR — Today’s best deals

Today’s best deals in detail

LG 27GL83A-B 27 Inch Ultragear QHD gaming monitor: was $379, now $279 @ Amazon

This LG monitor is a great pick for a gaming monitor - featuring a 27-inch IPS panel with a 1ms response time, a 1440p resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate. It's also G-Sync compatible.

Intel Core i7-12700K: was $414, now $374 @ Newegg with code 93XSL28

The Core i7-12700K 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU is 9% off of its usual asking price and is one of the most powerful CPUs on the market at the moment. Using Intel's latest hybrid microarchitecture. This 12-core processor has clock speeds of 3.6 GHz.

SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was $159, now $129@ Amazon

You can currently save 19% on this mechanical keyboard from SteelSeries. Featuring an OLED Smart Display, USB Passthrough, and Media Controls. The Apex 7 uses Red Switches with RGB backlighting.



G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series DDR4 3200 16GB: was $63, now $54 @ Newegg

This is the lowest price we've seen these G.SKILL ram sticks. This deal is for 16GB (2 x 8GB) of DDR4 3200 MHz ram with timings of 16-18-18-3 and a CAS Latency of 16.



Patriot Viper VP4100 2TB m.2: now $279 @ Amazon

This Patriot Viper VP4100 2TB m.2 SSD is still at its lowest price at the moment. If you're looking for a large m.2 storage option that is Gen4 x4 and has speeds up to 4,700MB/s Read and up to 4,100MB/s Write then this could be a great option to consider.

