Vote For The Best VR Budget Build

The latest update to our Best PC Builds event is nearly at a close. We have received many a worthy submission in the $600 or Less Budget VR Ready PC category and have narrowed down these builds to five select entries. Now it's up to you to choose the absolute best system.

Whichever system you select will be featured in our Best PC Builds piece later this year. To vote, head to the forum thread and follow the link located in the original post.

Thanks for your participation and may the Best Build win!

  • urbanj 11 November 2016 19:36
    ...how can people Vote, when the vast majority have zero first hand experience with VR, much less VR builds?
    Reply
  • bak0n 14 November 2016 04:23
    Zero. That's a number I can get behind.
    Reply