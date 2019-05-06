Watch the Microsoft Build Keynote Here

Microsoft's Build 2019 Vision Keynote will begin at 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. ET. CEO Satya Nadella will take the stage to talk to developers.

Nadella's leadership of the company has focused on building out Azure, so expect a ton about cloud services. Of course, there's always the possibility of news about Windows, Office, productivity, mixed reality or other areas that Microsoft is working on. And because Build is a developer's conference, definitely expect some coding on stage. The event doesn't usually focus on consumers, though it's always possible there will be a surprise.

You can stream Nadella's keynote above, or at Microsoft's website.