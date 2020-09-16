Where and How to Buy an RTX 3080, 3090 or 3070

Nvidia’s RTX 3000 series is finally starting to hit store shelves, with its flagship RTX 3080 card leading the pack when it releases September 17. It’ll be available from a few major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, and you can sign up to get email notifications from Nvidia the moment it (and other RTX 3000 series cards) become available. But with no-preorder options up for grabs at any RTX 3000 series partner retailers, you’re going to want to make sure you’re up to date on where and how to buy an RTX 3000 card as early as possible. That’s why we’ve gathered up a list of the different RTX store pages that are up right now, so you can get your hands on the new best graphics cards before they likely sell out, at least in the first frenzied wave.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Releasing September 17th at a starting price of $699.99 for Nvidia’s own Founders Edition version, the card on everyone’s mind right now is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. According to our review , it’s both powerful and surprisingly well priced -- “for $700, you get 30% better performance than the outgoing RTX 2080 Ti and pocket $500 in savings.” There’s no doubt the 3080 will be in high demand, which makes it unfortunate that pre-orders aren’t an option. That said, a number of retailers have store pages up right now in anticipation of launch, and you can sign up to get notified when they go live.



Best Buy currently has RTX 3080 options from Nvidia (the Founders Edition), Gigabyte, MSI, Asus and EVGA listed. Again, you can’t pre-order any of these, but you can sign up for notifications. Prices range from $699.99 to $849.99 depending on model and manufacturer.



Amazon , meanwhile, doesn’t have any options straight from Nvidia. Instead, it carries models from PNY, Zotac, MSI, EVGA, Gigabyte and Asus. Like Best Buy, you can only sign up for notifications as ofthis writing. Unlike Best Buy, Amazon doesn’t have any prices listed.

B&H doesn’t have the Founders Edition, either. Its cards come from Zotac, Asus, MSI and Gigabyte. You can still sign up for notifications, and prices range from $719.99 to $904.80 depending on model and manufacturer.



Finally, Newegg has models from Gigabyte, Zotac, EVGA, MSI and Asus, none of which have prices listed. You can also sign up for notifications here.



The lack of pre-orders might make for a bit of a frenzy when the card actually goes live, so we’d suggest signing up for notifications and being ready to snipe if you want a card at launch tomorrow.



(Image credit: Best Buy)

If you want even more power than the RTX 3080, the RTX 3090 is set to launch next week. Stores are still putting up their listings for this card, and like the 3080, you can’t pre-order from any of them. With launch set for September 24th, you have a bit more time to prepare for this 10,496 CU card, which starts at $1,499 for Nvidia’s own Founders Edition.

Newegg has the most RTX 3090 listings right now, and has options from MSI, ASUS and Gigabyte. None have prices yet, but you can sign up for notifications on the listings that interest you.



Best Buy is where you can find the Founders Edition, as well as cards from Gigabyte, Asus and MSI. Prices vary from $1,499 to $1,799.99 depending on model and manufacturer, and you can sign up for notifications for more information.

Amazon has RTX 3090 listings from Zotac, PNY, MSI, Gigabyte and TUF (Asus), though none have prices listed. You can sign up for notifications, though.



B&H has cards from Zotac, MSI and Gigabyte, with prices ranging from $1,499.99 to $1,901.90 depending on model and manufacturer. As always, email notifications are available.



(Image credit: Best Buy)