Where and How to Buy Radeon RX 6800, RX 6800XT

The first two entries in AMD’s Big Navi line of graphics cards are finally out (the RX 6900 XT launches in December), meaning that there’s now a couple worthy contenders to Nvidia’s RTX throne. We spoke highly about both the now-released RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT in our review for these cards, praising their price-to-power ratio and their attempt to snag the best GPU crown for Team Red.

These cards are new powerhouses for AMD, packing ray tracing and hitting average frame rates of up to 93 fps at 4K across a 9-game average in our testing. But they also have another potential strength to wield against Nvidia- in an era where pretty much every new piece of fancy tech sells out almost instantly, they’re another option.



That doesn’t mean stock is easy to come by, because like the RTX cards before them, the RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT quickly sold out when they launched early November 18th. Still, as with the Ryzen 5000 launch , AMD’s aiming to keep stock high and steady. We’re not expecting these cards to be readily available for a while, but if you’re struggling to get your hands on a next-gen graphics card, here’s how to broaden your net a bit and maybe find a few active AMD listings for your trouble.



Radeon RX 6800: Where to Buy

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

US Radeon RX 6800 retailers at a glance: AMD | Best Buy | Newegg | Amazon | B&H



US Radeon RX 6800 resellers at a glance: eBay | stockX

The Radeon RX 6800 is AMD’s base-level Big Navi GPU, coming in at a starting price of $579 and packing 60 compute units with 16.2 teraflops of power. Clock speeds start at 1,815 MHz and can hit up to 2,105 MHz when boosted, and the average 4K fps on the RX 6800 across our 9 game suite was 80. Throw in ray tracing, and that’s a pretty impressive suite, coming in just below the RTX 3080 and the RX 6800 XT while only costing $80 more than an RTX 3070. That also means this card is in high demand though, so you’ll want to keep a diligent watch on the following stores.



AMD: Unlike Nvidia, AMD allows you to buy graphics cards directly through its website. Unfortunately, stock is sold out right now, and searching for RX 6800 units on the store simply takes you to a statement letting you know.



Best Buy: Best Buy’s RX 6800 selection is slim, with the store only stocking the default AMD model and an XFX model with the same price. Both models are sold out right now, with no way to sign up for notifications on when restocking might occur.

Newegg: Newegg currently has the largest selection of RX 6800 models, with cards from Gigabyte, Asus, MSI, Asrock and Sapphire. All of these cards are sold out right now, but you can add them to a wishlist to get email notifications for when they restock.

Amazon: Amazon is currently sold out of Radeon RX 6800 cards as well, and searching for them simply brings up other, similar items.

B&H: B&H currently isn’t listing any Big Navi cards on its site, with any searches for them redirecting to a page explaining that the site doesn’t know when and to what extent it will receive product.

eBay: As usual, aftermarket sellers have more availability, but the markup here is steep. RX 6800 cards are starting at $700 on eBay and going all the way into the thousands. Value is a key reason to buy this card, making these listings much less appealing.



stockX: This is another gray market site, and it currently has one RX 6800 listing up for a starting price of $1,220. That’s a more than 100% markup.

Radeon RX 6800 XT: Where to Buy

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

US Radeon RX 6800 XT retailers at a glance: AMD | Best Buy | Newegg | Amazon | B&H



US Radeon RX 6800 XT resellers at a glance: eBay | stockX

The Radeon RX 6800 XT is AMD’s big new competitor for the RTX 3080, with our review placing it at a 92 fps average on 4K ultra settings across 9 games. That’s just 4 fps below the 3080’s average, despite the RX 6800 XT costing just $50 less. Assuming you can find it, that’s a great deal, so keep an eye out for this 20.7 teraflops, 72 CU card with clock speeds of 2,015/2,250 at the stores below.

AMD: Like RX 6800, you can also buy 6800 XT stock direct from AMD, assuming you can find it. Unfortunately, AMD’s store is sold out right now, with searches for 6800 XT units simply leading to a brief statement that stock is gone.



Best Buy: Best Buy only has two RX 6800 XT units in stock right now, one from XFX and one from MSI. Both are the same price, but are also sold out. There’s currently no way to sign up for notifications on when restocking might occur.

Newegg: Newegg has the widest selection of RX 6800 XT listings, with cards from Gigabyte, Asus, MSI, Asrock and Sapphire. Each of these listings is sold out right now, but you can add them to a wishlist to get email notifications for when they restock.

Amazon: Amazon is currently sold out of Radeon RX 6800 XT cards as well, with searches for them simply redirecting to other, similar items.

B&H: B&H currently isn’t listing any Big Navi cards on its site, with any searches for them redirecting to a page explaining that the site doesn’t know when and to what extent it will receive product.