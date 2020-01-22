Yeston's Radeon RX 5600 XT Would Make a Great Valentine's Day Gift

Yeston Radeon RX 5600 XT Game Master OC (Image credit: Yeston)

Valentine's Day is still a bit off, but if you're looking for a gift for that special tech enthusiast, Yeston has just revealed the Radeon RX 5600 XT Game Master OC.

The graphics card might have an aggressive name, but it just screams adorable. It features a pure white shroud with cute, pastel pink highlights, three matching cooling fans and a backplate. There's a fair bit of pink lighting that glows with a breathing effect, but you can disable it with a button hidden on the graphics card.

Yeston's Radeon RX 5600 XT Game Master OC measures 300 x 126 x 52mm. The robust cooling solution only occupies two PCIe slots, however. A pure copper baseplate makes direct contact with the Navi 10 die to transfer the heat to a gargantuan heatsink via six heat pipes. The a trio of 90mm cooling fans blow the heat away.

The graphics card is equipped with a 7+2-phase power delivery subsystem. Just like any other Radeon RX 5600 XT, this card rocks 2,304 Stream Processors (SPs) and 6GB of GDDR6 memory across a 192-bit memory interface. Yeston lists the graphics card with a 1,560 MHz base clock, 1,620 MHz game clock and 12 Gbps memory clock. However, we expect the specifications to improve when you put the graphics card on AMD's latest Radeon RX 5600 XT vBIOS.

The Radeon RX 5600 XT Game Master OC extracts external power from one 8-pin and one 6-pin PCIe power connectors. The list of display outputs consists of one HDMI 2.0b port and three DisplayPort 1.3 outputs.

If you're interested in the Radeon RX 5600 XT Game Master OC, you'll probably have to order it abroad because we doubt the graphics card will make it to U.S. retailers. It's currently listed on Chinese retailer JD.com for 2,299 yuan, which roughly translates to $332.