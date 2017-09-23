Best 'Skyrim' Mods

Trending

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim continues to be a popular PC game due to its vast, open world that contains many quests, secrets, and enemies. Still, many fans want to add to the experience so that players can do even more within the game. Whether it’s on Nexus Mods or the Steam Workshop, you can find a plethora of mods that add more gameplay features, visual enhancements, or a new story campaign altogether. If you want to spend hundreds of hours in the world of Skyrim, you’ll need to download these community-lauded add-ons.


14: Horses Revamped

Second only to the fast-travel feature, horses are one of the faster ways to move throughout the world. However, the animal’s default performance is substandard for most players. “DServant” created a mod with improved animations and an increase in both movement speed and stamina regeneration. As an added bonus, your horse’s tail also gets a physics makeover, although you need to install the HDT Physics Extension mod to make it work.


13: Vivid Weathers

At some point the surroundings in Skyrim become monotonous. The same mountain ranges are always bathed in sunlight, and their summits are coated with a fierce blizzard. Now and then, rain will fall and give the landscape a darker scenery, but that’s about it. This is where the Vivid Weathers mod comes into play. It contains over 500 different weather types that include dense fog, heavy rain, and thunderstorms. It also adds new effects, particles, and textures for existing weather systems for more authentic surroundings.


12: Immersive Horses

If you really love horses then this is the mod for you. You can buy, steal, or acquire every horse from the base game. You can also use multiple commands — such as telling it to wait at a specific spot, opening its inventory, or summoning it with a whistle — to make them more efficient companions. The mod also increases a horse’s performance in terms of stamina, sprint speed, and health. You can even use magic spells while on horseback, which should save you some valuable time during combat.


11: Enderal

In Enderal, you’ll have to investigate a terrible event called the Cleansing and find out more about the beings associated with it: the mysterious High Ones. The mod uses the foundation of Skyrim to make this new campaign, but Enderal provides a completely different experience. Gameplay takes place in a new land and includes a unique campaign, side quests, and even some guild-based missions. It’s time to embark on a new adventure, and you don’t have to pay a cent to try out this total conversion mod.


10: Amazing Follower Tweaks

As you gain fame and honor throughout the land, some people might be available to join your journey as followers. However, their standard movement and behavior in the game could use some improvement, which this mod provides. They can learn magic spells, follow your orders in combat, and enter stealth mode. For a better experience, you can also choose to manage their skills and stats or even tell them create a small camp in the wilderness. Simply put, this mod gives you more control over your minions so that you have a more effective team as you make your way across the region.


9: RealVision ENB

If you want to improve the overall look of the game, consider this one of the first mods to install. It’s a collection of improved visual and post-processing effects that can make the world of Skyrim more lifelike. Upgrades include better contrast between dark and light areas, lighting, and water effects. The result is a visual experience that’s similar to more recent titles. However, you’ll need a powerful card in order to reap the full benefits. The modder believes that Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 970 or AMD’s Radeon R9 390 should do the trick.


8: Climates of Tamriel

Just like Vivid Weathers, Climates of Tamriel aims to provide a more varied spread of weather effects to give the game more visual flavor. Specifically, it expands on Skyrim’s seven biomes — Coast, Fall Forest, Snow, Reach, Tundra, Volcanic Tundra, and Tundra Marsh — and adds a total of 56 variants of cloud and clear weather in each area. In addition, the mod includes another set of interior-based and foggy weather for the cities of Markarth and Riften, respectively. All in all, there are 506 weather variations available in Climates of Tamriel, which means that you can visit your favorite locations and see them in a different light, so to speak.


7: Campfire

The land of Skyrim contains small settlements and large cities alike, but Mother Nature still has a majority stake in the area. Even though you’ll eventually just fast-travel between cities to complete quests, there are some players who prefer to take the road less traveled and enjoy the outdoors. With Campfire, you can create your own area of solace in the wilderness. Once your campfire is built, you’ll have to scavenge for resources, such as tinder to keep the flame going and food to keep you well-fed throughout the day. Once you have enough resources, you can also add tents for shelter or create tanning racks to craft leather for other items. You also have the opportunity to gain new abilities with a custom skill system, which can help you gather more resources and improve your hunting prowess.


6: LOOT: The Load Order Optimization Tool

This isn’t a piece of software specific to Skyrim, but it is an important tool to have for anyone who installs a plethora of mods. When the game is running, LOOT loads in the many mods you installed. However, the load order is important because each mod contains plugins, which need to activate in a specific sequence. Otherwise, the game crashes. Instead of figuring out the load order for yourself, LOOT does the work for you so that you spend more time playing the game.


5: Open Cities

Before you enter a city, you have to first wait for the many assets within its walls to load. This means staring at a loading screen that you saw many times in the past. With this mod, you can enter any settlement seamlessly, which means that you don’t have to endure through the dreaded loading screen again. For most people, using this mod is a matter of convenience, but it also keeps you immersed in the game. You can use this new feature to your advantage during combat. Enemies can chase you to the city walls, and you’ll get reinforcements thanks to the local guards.


12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • AnimeMania 23 September 2017 13:31
    I usually turn Skyrim on about once a week just to hunt some animals. Are there any good mods for hunting, like adding various animals, and making the rewards they give you more exciting? You don't know how many times I shot a wild goat and nothing was inside. Nothing too elaborate, since I am a very casual player.
    Reply
  • jawnTEM 23 September 2017 16:55
    I must be missing something? I was expecting a list of mods along with links? Not that I don't have a plethora of them already. As for The Elder Scrolls series, I played Morrowind for about 13 years and collected something like 8 or 9 thousand different mods. Oblivion, not so much; but, Skyrim, even as finicky as it is, is an exceptional game, made more so from community mods.
    Reply
  • megamanxtreme 23 September 2017 16:58
    Try the Electro-City Imaginator, it does depth stuff like ENBs without requiring heavy GPU.
    Reply
  • iguanac64 23 September 2017 19:10
    I've never played Skyrim with mods. I finally reloaded it to finish it, and went through the built-in mod system and it told me it would disable achievements if I activated any mods. I just want the mods that make the game better to look at. Does enabling mods outside of that system disable achievements, too?
    Reply
  • SamSerious 23 September 2017 20:54
    I started playing Skyrim two month ago. However im too scared of causing even more bugs to try out mods. At least the graphics in the special edition on steam is quite nice anyway and everything runs nicely on max settings on a 1050ti.
    Reply
  • 1rishPredator 24 September 2017 02:03
    Immersive Armour Mod is awesome and is one of the best. Also the Forgotten City is really good.
    Reply
  • leo2kp 25 September 2017 12:06
    Will all of these work with Skyrim SE?
    Reply
  • shrapnel_indie 25 September 2017 15:41
    Enderal: An immersive total conversion mod. There's something to remember about this one: No Skyrim and Enderal at the same time.... unless you have Skyrim SE for Skyrim, and the older Skyrim for Enderal. Otherwise you'll need two installs of Skyrim, with one dedicated to Enderal... of course this is based on the premise you don't want to install and uninstall Enderal all the time.

    Also, I have not heard of an Enderal update for SE. As to the other mods? I'd assume they are all original Skyrim based... compatibility with SE might be good or it might be a total fail. I think it might also look for the script extenders for Skyrim, as it does for Fallout 4.
    Reply
  • husker 25 September 2017 21:44
    This is more like a random list of suggestions, rather than the best of the best. For instance what about immersive sounds? Improvements to the default map? Just way to many to list -- most of the few listed in this article really don't stand out all that much. Also clearly not meant for PC gamers because it doesn't list SkyUI which is probably the most downloaded mod and a must have for the non-SE version (although older versions of SkyUI will mostly work on Skyrim SE because they did not require the script extender which is still M.I.A for Skyrim SE). A better title would be "Some Nice Suggestions to Add To Your Skyrim Mod List".
    Reply
  • animatefire 26 September 2017 17:15
    @ANIMEMANIA--SkyTEST, Hunterborn, Hunters Not Bandits. And tons more.
    Reply