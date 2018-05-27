Antec High Current Gamer 850W PSU Review: Compact And Powerful

Teardown & Component Analysis

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic Platform Model FX Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x CM02X Inrush Protection NTC thermistor & diode Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBU1508 (800V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Infineon IPW50R190CE (550V, 15.7A @ 100°C, 0.19Ω) APFC Boost Diode 1x STMicroelectronics STTH8S06D (600V, 8A @ 125°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Nichicon (400V, 680uF, 2000h @ 105°C, GG) Main Switchers 4x UTC GPT13N50DG (500V, 13A @ 100°C, 0.49Ω) APFC Controller Champion CM6500UNX Resonant Controller Champion CM6901T6X Topology Primary side: Full-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 4x Nexperia PSMN2R6-40YS (40V, 100A @ 25°C, 2.8mΩ) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 6x Infineon BSC0906NS (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 4.5mΩ) PWM Controller: APW7159 Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Chemi-Con (1-5000 @ 105°C, KZE), Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY), 2x Nichicon (2-5000 @ 105°C, HD), 1x Rubycon (3-6000 @ 105°C,YXG) Polymers: Chemi-Con, FPCAP Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7527V (OVP, UVP, OCP, SCP, PG) Fan Model Hong Hua HA1225H12F-Z (120mm, 12V, 0.58A, 2200 RPM, fluid dynamic bearing) 5VSB Circuit Standby PWM Controller Excelliance EM8569

The HCG850's internals are nearly identical to what you'd find in Seasonic's Focus Plus Gold. We only spotted a few differences in the bridge rectifiers, along with some of the secondary side's capacitors. Instead of a pair of large Nippon Chemi-Con W caps, Antec's version employs two Nichicon caps. More than likely, this is due to a parts shortage, though the Nichicon caps are similarly high-quality. In addition to the Chemi-Con polymer capacitors, we also find several FPCAP polymer caps.

While this PSU's platform performs well, it's not particularly quiet. The PCB is small, and there isn't much space between the components for optimal airflow. On top of that, Antec provides a 10-year warranty, so the company has to make sure it doesn't die prematurely under tough conditions. The result is an aggressive fan profile. In our opinion, if Antec insisted on a 135mm fan, the HCG850's acoustics would have been easier to control.

The album above includes photos showing the HCG850's major parts.

The video below shows the HCG850’s internals.

