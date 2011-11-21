Anti-Aliasing Analysis, Part 2: Performance

Multi-Sample Anti-Aliasing: 1680x1050
Transitioning to 1680x1050 naturally results in a frame rate drop across the board. While the performance penalty remains similar to what we saw at 1280x1024, relatively, the lower averages mean that mid-range cards like AMD's Radeon HD 6850 and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 460 struggle to stay above 30 FPS with 8x MSAA enabled.
At this resolution, 4x MSAA should be enough to facilitate good image quality, anyway.
I'm not a huge gamer and the games I do play mostly run awesome with my 2500K + GTX460. I decided that if it's going to be a while before the next generation of GPUs drop, I'd get another 460. So that's what I did, should be here in a few days. I was worried that even at 1920x1200 I'd have problems with AA and the lack of VRAM, but it's good to see that two 460s work pretty admirably.
As an aside, I'm totally on an efficiency kick, and I don't relish the thought of needing two cards to get decent performance, but the GTX 460 is one of the most efficient cards around well over a year after it's release.
Was thinking the same thing....part 1 and part 2 are contradicting each other hear...if i'm remembering part 1 correctly...
On release we tested StarCraft II because that was a game that choked with MSAA on Radeons. It turns out, that game is severely CPU limited, so it wasn't the best test subject for Morphological AA
As for #2, there's no worries as the Half Life 2 engine in Lost Coast that we used for the majority of comparison shots doesn't move the camera during idle times. We used a save game and reloaded the scene at exactly the same position, so its not an issue here.
As for your first concern, I was worried about that, too, at first. But I carefully scrutinize the uncompressed TIFF files before exporting them to GIF and in these cases there's no practical difference, it does an excellent job of demonstrating the result with different AA modes.
Also, as the first poster said, why is morphological so demanding all of a sudden? When I first tried using it, I barely saw an impact on performance and in a couple games it made everything look blurry. I just tried enabling it in Skyrim (a game that really needs better AA) and my performance plummeted - which these results confirm. What changed?
As it says in the article, EQAA is Radeon HD 6900-series exclusive. You probably don't have a 6900 card.
wolfram23Also, as the first poster said, why is morphological so demanding all of a sudden?
The answer is 5 posts above this comment. :) Depends on the game, you may have been using a CPU-bottlenecked title.