Anti-Aliasing Analysis, Part 2: Performance

Multi-Sample Anti-Aliasing: 1680x1050

Transitioning to 1680x1050 naturally results in a frame rate drop across the board. While the performance penalty remains similar to what we saw at 1280x1024, relatively, the lower averages mean that mid-range cards like AMD's Radeon HD 6850 and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 460 struggle to stay above 30 FPS with 8x MSAA enabled.

At this resolution, 4x MSAA should be enough to facilitate good image quality, anyway.