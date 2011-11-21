Anti-Aliasing Analysis, Part 2: Performance

Coverage Sample Anti-Aliasing: 1680x1050

We're bumping up the test resolution to 1680x1050 to see if performance scales as we increase the screen size. From what we’ve seen previously, we expect frame rates with CSAA applied to behave similar to the MSAA levels on which the technology is based.

First, Nvidia's GeForce cards:

Coverage sample modes using eight multi-samples take a disproportionally big hit. But all of the CSAA modes based on four multi-samples (8x CSAA and 16x CSAA) perform very closely to 4x MSAA.

Once again, AMD's Radeon cards differ from the GeForce boards on a per-game basis. On average, though, the results are quite comparable.