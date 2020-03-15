Trending

Asus ROG Strix 750W Power Supply Review

The strongest assets of the Asus ROG Strix 750W are the high performance and the silent operation, along with the good build quality.

By

Asus ROG Strix 750W
(Image: © Asus)

Our Verdict

The Asus ROG Strix 750W is dead silent and achieves high performance, but it is expensive.

For

  • Full power at 47 degrees Celsius
  • High performance
  • Efficient
  • Silent operation
  • Good build quality
  • Long cables
  • 2x EPS & 4x PCIe connectors
  • Fully modular

Against

  • Expensive
  • Transient response at 3.3V
  • Not compatible with the alternative sleep mode
  • Not so efficient 5VSB rail
  • Small distance between connectors

The Asus ROG Strix with 750W max power achieves high performance, and on top of that, it features dead silent operation (Cybenetics LAMBDA-A). Nevertheless, its price is stiff, with the competing offerings from Corsair (RM750x), Seasonic (Focus GX-750), and XPG (Core Reactor 750W), costing notably less. The main difference between the Rog Strix units and the similar capacity Seasonic models are the larger heat sinks, which allow for lower fan speeds, dropping the noise output significantly. But are you willing to pay a price difference of around 35 dollars for this?

The ROG Strix power supply line consists of only two models, with 650W and 750W max power. Seasonic makes both and, to be more specific, they utilize the Focus Plus Gold platform, which the Seasonic GX-650 and GX-750 models also use. This is a highly popular platform, offering a high performance per buck ratio. Asus asked Seasonic for some hardware changes to make its models as quiet as possible. The significant difference is depicted on the beefier heat sinks, which allow for a lower airflow, consequently less noise output from the fan. The second, major, difference is the double ball-bearing fan, which is more suitable for operating under high operating temperatures, compared to fluid dynamic bearing fans, 

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Product Photos

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The ROG Strix 750 is fully modular and comes with two EPS and four PCIe connectors, so it will easily support a potent system. Besides an 80 PLUS Gold certification, it also bears efficiency and noise certifications by Cybenetics, ETA-A, and LAMBDA-A, respectively.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Product Photos

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM)

Seasonic

Max. DC Output

750W

Efficiency

80 PLUS Gold, ETA-A (88-91%)

Noise

LAMBDA-A (20-25 dB[A])

Modular

✓ (Fully)

Intel C6/C7 Power State Support

Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)

0 - 50°C

Over Voltage Protection

Under Voltage Protection

Over Power Protection

Over Current (+12V) Protection

Over Temperature Protection

Short Circuit Protection

Surge Protection

Inrush Current Protection

Fan Failure Protection

No Load Operation

Cooling

140mm Double Ball-Bearing Fan (FB14025BH)

Semi-Passive Operation

✓ (selectable)

Dimensions (W x H x D)

150 x 85 x 160mm

Weight

1.83 kg (4.03 lb)

Form Factor

ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92

Warranty

10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps2020623
Watts100744153.6
Total Max. Power (W)750

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables    
DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (610mm)1118-22AWGNo
4+4 pin EPS12V (1000mm)2218AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (680mm+80mm)2418AWGNo
SATA (450mm+115mm+115mm+115mm)1418AWGNo
SATA (410mm+150mm+150mm+150mm)1418AWGNo
4 pin Molex (450mm+120mm+120mm)1318AWGNo
AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler (EU)1118AWG-
AC Power Cord (1370mm) - C13 coupler (British)1118AWG-

There is a large number of connectors, including two EPS, which is the trend nowadays for most mid-capacity power supplies. The length of the EPS cables is impressive, at one meter. ROG made sure that there won't be a compatibility issue with the EPS cables of this unit, even with large full tower chassis. 

The first SATA cable has enough distance between the connectors, while the second SATA cable has a smaller distance for drives installed nearby. Unfortunately, the 4-pin Molex connectors only have 120mm distance between them, while the ideal is 150mm. 

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cable Photos

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data 
Manufacturer (OEM)Seasonic
PCB TypeDouble  Sided
Primary Side
Transient Filter4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x Discharge IC
Inrush ProtectionNTC Thermistor & Relay
Bridge Rectifier(s)2x GBU1508 (800V, 15A @ 100°C)
APFC MOSFETs2x Infineon IPP50R140CP (550V, 15A @ 100°C, 0.14Ohm)
APFC Boost Diode1x STMicroelectronics STTH8S06 (600V, 8A @ 25°C)
Hold-up Cap(s)1x Hitachi (400V, 560uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, HU)
Main Switchers4x Champion GPT10N50ADG (500V, 9.7A, 0.7Ohm)
APFC ControllerChampion CM6500UNX
Resonant ControllerChampion CM6901T6
TopologyPrimary side: Full-Bridge & LLC converter
Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side 
+12V MOSFETs4x Nexperia PSMN2R6-40YS (40V, 100A @ 100°C, 3.7mOhm @ 100°C)
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters:4x ON Semiconductor NTMFS4C028N (30V, 12.3A @ 80°C, 4.73mOhm)
PWM Controllers: ANPEC APW7159C
Filtering Capacitors

Electrolytic: 3x Nippon Chemi-Con (105°C, W), 5x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 5x Nichicon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, HE)
Polymer: 27x FPCAP

Supervisor ICWeltrend WT7527V (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG
Fan ModelEverflow FB14025BH (135mm, 12V, 0.60A, Ball Bearing Fan)
5VSB Circuit 
Rectifier1x PFC P10V45SP (45V, 10A)
Standby PWM ControllerExcelliance MOS EM8569
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Overall Photos

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PCB is a bit larger than the Seasonic GX-750 unit in order to accommodate the large APFC and primary heat sinks, which help in relaxing the fan speed profile. Moreover, the smaller heat sink that hosts the primary FETs has pretty large fins to dissipate heat faster. Besides the larger heat sinks and the different fan, there are no other notable differences with the similar capacity Focus Plus model. 

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Transient filter

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient filter has two stages and has all the necessary parts, including four Y and two X caps, a discharge IC, two CM chokes, and an MOV. 

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Bridge rectifiers

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The pair of bridge rectifiers can handle up to 30 Amps of current. 

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

APFC converter

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter uses a pretty large bulk cap, which offers a longer than 17ms hold-up time. Right in front of the converter's FET and boost diode, we also find the NTC thermistor and relay combo, responsible for protection against large inrush currents. 

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Main FETs and primary transformer

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The primary switching FETs are provided by Champion and are arranged in a full-bridge topology. Typically, an LLC resonant converter is used to boost efficiency. 

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

12V FETs and VRMs

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The +12V FETs are installed on the solder side of the PCB. The pair of heat sinks above them is used to cool them down. Two DC-DC converters are also used to generate the minor rails.  

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Filtering caps

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The electrolytic filtering caps mostly belong to good Chemi-Con and Nichicon lines, with an increased lifetime. A large number of polymer caps are also used.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

5VSB Circuit

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The standby PWM controller is an Excelliance MOS EM8569 IC. 

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Modular board front

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Lots of polymer caps are installed at the face of the modular PCB. 

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Soldering quality

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The soldering quality is very good, and on this side of the PCB, we also find several key components, including the APFC and resonant controllers, along with several diodes, the +12V FETs, and the supervisor IC. 

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cooling fan

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Contrary to its competitors, the ROG unit uses a double ball-bearing fan. This fan produces more noise, under the same operating conditions, compared to the sleeve, riffle, and fluid dynamic bearing ones, but they can handle increased temperatures without sweating. This is not a case for FDB fans whose life significantly degrades once the operating temperatures exceed 40 degrees Celsius. 

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • octavecode 17 March 2020 17:13
    I was about to say "looks a lot like a Seasonic unit" then i checked the manufacturer. :P
    Best PSU reviewer , greetings from Greece.
    Stay strong and healthy everybody.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 19 March 2020 12:01
    octavecode said:
    I was about to say "looks a lot like a Seasonic unit" then i checked the manufacturer. :p
    Best PSU reviewer , greetings from Greece.
    Stay strong and healthy everybody.

    Thank you for your kind words!
    Reply