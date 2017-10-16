Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB OC Edition Review

Gaming Performance
2560x1440 Results
There's no reason to test a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti at 1920x1080; at that resolution, even our high-end host processor bottlenecks performance. Rather, these cards are designed for 2560x1440 and up.
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
At QHD, the ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB OC Edition is clearly faster than the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition and Titan X (Pascal).
3840x2160 Results
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
At this high resolution, Asus' card is again quite a bit faster than the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition and Titan X (Pascal).
Many of these titles are playable at 4K. Those that aren't can be made smoother by dialing down the quality settings somewhat.
Comparison GPUs
MORE: Best Graphics Cards
MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table
MORE: All Graphics Content
If you click the Newegg link it shows a price of $799. I don't know why Tom's is reporting a $1,200 price tag.
I see the confusion.
There are 4 versions of the card.
ASUS ROG Poseidon
https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?item=N82E16814126202
$859
ASUS ROG GeForce GTX 1080 Ti DirectX 12 STRIX - Not Overclocked
https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?item=N82E16814126187
$759
ASUS ROG GeForce GTX 1080 Ti DirectX 12 STRIX - Overclocked
https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?item=N82E16814126186
$1199
ASUS GeForce GTX 1080 Ti DirectX 12 - Blower-cooled design
https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?item=9SIA0AJ6E80374
$1299
You can still buy the card for $759 as long as you don't go for the water cooled, overclocked or rear exhaust models.
Less complaining, More research
I have used this card for games daily since it came out last April. It is as fast as Tom's Hardware says it is.
Check out my build:
https://pcpartpicker.com/b/NTCbt6
In August, the card started freezing immediately after I launched Dragon Age: Inquisition or The Division. Asus RMA'ed the card, and the new card works even better.
It is now running 1708 MHz GPU and 11100 MHz VRAM at 120% power target, with a slightly more aggressive fan curve than default. GPU boost does the rest auto-magically.
A PCB (Printed circuit board) populated with electronic components is called a printed circuit assembly (PCA), printed circuit board assembly or PCB assembly (PCBA)
Credit: Wikipedia