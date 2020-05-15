Asus ROG Strix RTX 2080 Super OC Review: Premium Card with a Premium Price

Starting off with the 1440p results, the Asus ROG Strix RTX 2080 Super OC averaged 105.9 fps across all games in our testing suite at ultra settings. Our air-cooled Asus ran just as fast as the hybrid-cooled EVGA at 105.8 fps and the RTX 2080 Super FE at 104.9 fps, with very little difference between any of these cards. All titles were well over 60 fps, with most averaging over 100 fps.

The RTX 2080 Ti continues to reign as the fastest consumer GPU, coming in about 15% faster, while the RTX 2080 FE is 7% slower, RTX 2070 Super FE is 12% slower, the RX 5700 XT Taichi brings up the rear at 15% slower. Between our RTX 2080 Supers, we do not see an appreciable difference performance-wise which is as we expect considering the similar clock speeds. We'll see a lot more differentiation when we get to the temperature and fan speed charts, though.

We're also including our 1440p medium testing results, which shows the range of performance you can expect from the various graphics cards. Dropping settings to medium boosts performance by around 35% on Asus ROG Strix 2080 Super OC, with a similar bump on many of the other GPUs. While it might look like it's nearly enough to maintain 144 fps framerates in games, the reality is that many games come up short. G-Sync or G-Sync Compatible (aka, FreeSync) displays will be your best bet for avoiding stutters or tearing with a 1440p display.

9 Game Average

Borderlands 3

The Division 2

Far Cry 5

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Forza Horizon 4

Metro: Exodus

Red Dead Redemption 2

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Strange Brigade

