Nine Big Air Coolers For Intel's Haswell CPUs, Reviewed

Archon SB-E X2 Installation
Intel’s square LGA cooler mounts allow any cooler to be rotated 90°, but AMD’s rectangular bolt pattern doesn’t. Thermalright’s cooler bracket is notched on only two edges for AMD mounting, so the firm adds extra mounting studs to enable the same mounting flexibility on all compatible platforms.
Standoffs with factory-applied insulating washers screw into the support plate under the motherboard, and are then topped with the mounting bracket. The mounting bracket is secured with nuts.
The X2’s revised cross brace includes factory-installed mounting nuts on each end and a pressure-adjusting screw in the center.
After attaching the cross-brace to the mounting bracket, the pressure-adjusting screw is tightened to the specifications outlined in Thermalright’s manual. The lack of any torque indication on the wrench requires builders to use their best judgment.
User-applied adhesive rubber tabs reduce the transmission of fan vibration to the heat-sink’s cooling fins. We had to move these a few times to find the best position.
