Nine Big Air Coolers For Intel's Haswell CPUs, Reviewed

CNPS10X Optima Installation

The top side of the Optima’s base is made in two parts, and sandwiches mounting brackets between them. Screws on the bottom pull down on the plate above.

Shoulders on the mounting screws eliminate the need for standoffs, allowing the CNPS10X Optima to be screwed directly to its support plate.

The Optima’s fan clips into place, with a little flexibility in height adjustment. Raising it allows additional DIMM clearance and lowering it allows more air to pass beneath the bottom fins towards the motherboard’s voltage regulator.