Nine Big Air Coolers For Intel's Haswell CPUs, Reviewed

PH-TC14PE Installation

Screws installed into the PH-TC14PE support plate (previous page) poke through from behind the motherboard (front, photo below). Plastic spacers (left-rear) support mounting brackets (right), which are then secured with screws (right-rear).

Phanteks adds a center screw to its cross bracket so that it won’t fall off when you install and remove the heat sink. Nuts on each end of the bracket engage studs on the mounting brackets, and springs on those nuts assure proper contact pressure between the cooler base and CPU heat spreader.

Phanteks includes enough clips to mount up to three fans, and bundles two fans in the PH-TC14PE’s stock configuration. The cooler base is up high enough to clear DIMMs up to two inches tall, and fans can be moved up or down on the sink for full memory clearance or added voltage regulator ventilation.