Nine Big Air Coolers For Intel's Haswell CPUs, Reviewed

PH-TC14PE Installation
Screws installed into the PH-TC14PE support plate (previous page) poke through from behind the motherboard (front, photo below). Plastic spacers (left-rear) support mounting brackets (right), which are then secured with screws (right-rear).
Phanteks adds a center screw to its cross bracket so that it won’t fall off when you install and remove the heat sink. Nuts on each end of the bracket engage studs on the mounting brackets, and springs on those nuts assure proper contact pressure between the cooler base and CPU heat spreader.
Phanteks includes enough clips to mount up to three fans, and bundles two fans in the PH-TC14PE’s stock configuration. The cooler base is up high enough to clear DIMMs up to two inches tall, and fans can be moved up or down on the sink for full memory clearance or added voltage regulator ventilation.
Haswell= 10% more power for 10% more energy and 10% less headroom. Oh and it costs more...
Man I hope AMD can whip them back into shape with Steam Roller...
Since Noctua chose not to feature the NH-D14 this time, you might want to look at its closest competitor. The article links a comparison of Phanteks TCP14E and NH-D14. Since Phanteks chose to keep its big cooler in the running but Noctua chose otherwise, this was the closest "frame of reference" available.
I can't even fathom why you would repeat the first post without regard to any response. And speaking of a response, please read above.
To say compare it's performance with the Plantek's performance is lame. Use some common sense when you do these reviews.