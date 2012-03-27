System Builder Marathon, March 2012: $1250 Enthusiast PC

Giving It Up For More Gaming Performance

Introduction

Up until now, we've used Intel’s Core i5-2500K in our mid-range enthusiast builds without ever having been disappointed. We gave AMD’s lower-priced FX-6100 a chance last time around, but that build wasn’t very successful. Despite its impressive graphics subsystem (a powerful pair of Radeon HD 6950 cards in CrossFire), it just couldn't compete.

I suppose we could crawl back to the Core i5-2500K, begging for forgiveness. It's the safe bet, after all. But we're tired of making it, and we're never going to learn anything new if we go down that road again.

No. This time we’ll try something a little different, and we’ll give up some of the processor and platform budget to make room for a shiny new Radeon HD 7970. We think the result has the potential to be a very capable gaming machine.

$1250 Enthusiast System Components Motherboard ASRock P67 Pro3 SE LGA 1155, Intel P67 Express PCH $95 Processor Intel Core i5-24003.1 GHz (3.4 GHz Max Turbo Boost), Quad-Core, 6 MB Shared L3 Cache $190 CPU Cooler Cooler Master Hyper TX3 $20 Memory Mushkin Enhanced Redline 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) 240-Pin DDR3-1600 Kit Dual-Channel Desktop Memory Kit $60 Graphics PowerColor Radeon HD 7970 3 GB GDDR5 $560 Hard Drive Crucial m4 64 GB SATA III SSD 64 GB, SATA 6 Gb/s $95 Hard Drive Hitachi Deskstar 750 GB 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache SATA 3Gb/s $100 Optical Samsung TS-H353C OEMDVD Burner $13 Case Apevia X-Trooper Junior $40 Power Corsair TX650 V2 650 W ATX12V, EPS12V, 80 PLUS-Certified $90 Total Cost $1263

Prices haven't changed much between the time we ordered our parts and now, although Crucial’s m4 SSD did go up by $5. The original cost of this box ducked in just over our $1250 budget. Now we're slightly north of $1260.