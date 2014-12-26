System Builder Marathon Q4 2014: Budget Gaming PC

Results: Compression
Compression
Things get a bit more interesting in our compression utilities as this quarter’s overclocked machine now lags behind by as much as eight to nine percent. And a couple repeated runs yielded basically the same results. Since the storage drives are identical, we can speculate perhaps the eight percent memory bandwidth reduction seen earlier in Sandra is surfacing here in these compression tasks.
However performance equals back out in WinZip’s Open CL enabled subtest.
Preferably one with Inverter technology, which will decrease the temperature delta (it doesn't start-stop once it reaches a given temperature threshold).
Since the purpose of these SBM machines is (imho) to learn things, I would have liked to have seen a different mobo used, for comparison.
I appreciate the thoughtful approach to overclocking that was used here.
The only niggle I can't resist is the $18 for the optical drive. For months, I've been seeing one or another of them for around $13-$14. That seems a small thing, but that $4-$5 plus the leftover may have bought either a better cooler or a faster HDD.
same with the game of the year, Dragon Age Inquisition.
I suspect it's time to drop dual cores as a build suggestion.