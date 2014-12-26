System Builder Marathon Q4 2014: Budget Gaming PC

Results: Compression

Things get a bit more interesting in our compression utilities as this quarter’s overclocked machine now lags behind by as much as eight to nine percent. And a couple repeated runs yielded basically the same results. Since the storage drives are identical, we can speculate perhaps the eight percent memory bandwidth reduction seen earlier in Sandra is surfacing here in these compression tasks.

However performance equals back out in WinZip’s Open CL enabled subtest.