Cooler Master MasterWatt Maker 1200 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the MasterWatt Maker 1200's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|10.5mV
|6.1mV
|6.7mV
|4.1mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|11.7mV
|6.6mV
|7.1mV
|4.7mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|13.0mV
|7.6mV
|8.9mV
|5.8mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|14.4mV
|8.4mV
|9.6mV
|5.6mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|16.2mV
|9.4mV
|10.9mV
|6.3mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|14.0mV
|9.9mV
|13.1mV
|7.1mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|15.0mV
|12.2mV
|13.7mV
|8.1mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|15.6mV
|12.6mV
|15.5mV
|8.4mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|17.4mV
|14.0mV
|16.1mV
|10.2mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|19.3mV
|20.6mV
|22.7mV
|13.6mV
|Pass
|107% Load
|20.5mV
|22.2mV
|23.5mV
|15.1mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|11.5mV
|7.3mV
|9.8mV
|4.5mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|19.1mV
|19.4mV
|22.3mV
|12.5mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression is very good overall, though Corsair's digital AX1500i fares even better. Still, we're pleasantly surprised by these numbers since we aren't used to seeing such low ripple from Enhance's implementations.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
At least the transient response performance was really good. The PWR_OK signal, eh. Aris, do you think that transient filter is really enough? I have a feeling it would fail EMI testing, only 4 y caps, 4 x caps, and 2 cm chokes on the unit.
Overall, Cooler Master paired with the wrong OEM.
Sadly it is more than the AX1500i, lower efficiency and specs overall and a lower warranty (7 year vs 10 year).
If someone is going to spend that much on a PSU It would be better to go for the Corsair.