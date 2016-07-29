Cooler Master MasterWatt Maker 1200 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the MasterWatt Maker 1200's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 10.5mV 6.1mV 6.7mV 4.1mV Pass 20% Load 11.7mV 6.6mV 7.1mV 4.7mV Pass 30% Load 13.0mV 7.6mV 8.9mV 5.8mV Pass 40% Load 14.4mV 8.4mV 9.6mV 5.6mV Pass 50% Load 16.2mV 9.4mV 10.9mV 6.3mV Pass 60% Load 14.0mV 9.9mV 13.1mV 7.1mV Pass 70% Load 15.0mV 12.2mV 13.7mV 8.1mV Pass 80% Load 15.6mV 12.6mV 15.5mV 8.4mV Pass 90% Load 17.4mV 14.0mV 16.1mV 10.2mV Pass 100% Load 19.3mV 20.6mV 22.7mV 13.6mV Pass 107% Load 20.5mV 22.2mV 23.5mV 15.1mV Pass Cross-Load 1 11.5mV 7.3mV 9.8mV 4.5mV Pass Cross-Load 2 19.1mV 19.4mV 22.3mV 12.5mV Pass

Ripple suppression is very good overall, though Corsair's digital AX1500i fares even better. Still, we're pleasantly surprised by these numbers since we aren't used to seeing such low ripple from Enhance's implementations.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2