Cooler Master V850 Gold V2 Power Supply Review

Performance Rating

The overall performance is pretty high, reaching close to the XPG Core Reactor and Super Flower Leadex III models with similar capacity.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

With close to 27 dBA average output, this is a silent operating PSU.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The platform is highly efficient, achieving Platinum in the Cybenetic's scale.

Power Factor Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The APFC converter needs tuning to deliver higher PF readings.

