Corsair CX450 PSU Review: Two Flavors, Tested and Compared

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the CX450’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Corsair CX450 - CWT

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 15.3mV 8.3mV 9.2mV 6.2mV Pass 20% Load 20.0mV 8.2mV 9.9mV 7.0mV Pass 30% Load 19.2mV 8.2mV 10.0mV 7.3mV Pass 40% Load 19.6mV 9.2mV 10.5mV 7.8mV Pass 50% Load 32.5mV 9.1mV 11.4mV 8.2mV Pass 60% Load 32.3mV 8.5mV 12.0mV 8.5mV Pass 70% Load 33.9mV 10.4mV 17.6mV 8.7mV Pass 80% Load 28.3mV 11.3mV 15.6mV 11.5mV Pass 90% Load 29.0mV 12.3mV 16.1mV 12.1mV Pass 100% Load 30.6mV 12.6mV 17.0mV 14.1mV Pass 110% Load 32.1mV 13.5mV 17.7mV 16.3mV Pass Cros-Load 1 26.1mV 7.3mV 11.0mV 8.7mV Pass Cross-Load 2 33.8mV 13.7mV 16.1mV 12.2mV Pass

Corsair CX450 - Great Wall

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 22.8mV 7.4mV 7.1mV 6.5mV Pass 20% Load 35.3mV 8.8mV 8.3mV 7.0mV Pass 30% Load 54.7mV 10.0mV 9.2mV 7.6mV Pass 40% Load 41.7mV 10.6mV 10.5mV 8.1mV Pass 50% Load 37.1mV 12.1mV 11.5mV 9.0mV Pass 60% Load 35.7mV 14.4mV 12.3mV 9.8mV Pass 70% Load 35.3mV 14.8mV 14.0mV 11.1mV Pass 80% Load 36.6mV 14.7mV 14.9mV 12.8mV Pass 90% Load 39.0mV 15.6mV 16.7mV 14.6mV Pass 100% Load 44.2mV 17.9mV 18.1mV 14.9mV Pass 110% Load 48.1mV 20.0mV 18.6mV 20.1mV Pass Cross-Load 1 54.1mV 13.9mV 15.5mV 10.7mV Pass Cross-Load 2 45.2mV 14.8mV 13.7mV 15.7mV Pass

Comparison Graphs

The Great Wall-based unit's minor rails performed well. But ripple at +12V was higher than what we measured from CWT's model. That latter design served up excellent ripple suppression on all of its rails. To be sure, you don't often see 31 millivolt (mV) of ripple under full load at 47°C from a budget-oriented PSU.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots - Great Wall

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC (alternating current) ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple at Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple at 110 Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple at Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple at Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

