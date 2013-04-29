Dota 2 Performance, Benchmarked

Results: CPU Benchmarks
So, we know this game is not graphics-bound on most 3D solutions. Does it respond to differences in CPU performance, though? In order to check, we maintained our highest detail settings and dropped the resolution to 1680x1050.
The only processor that drops below 50 FPS is the dual-core Athlon II X2 260, and even then we see a frame rate that doesn't dip under 35 FPS. If you're worried about slower CPUs, remember that our mobile AMD A10-4600M runs at 2.3 GHz, and that mobile Core i5-3210M operates at 2.5 GHz. Both chips managed more than 30 FPS in our lowest-detail benchmark leveraging on-board graphics.
Clearly, Intel has the advantage, though a quad-core AMD CPU is still fast enough for smooth frame rates in Dota 2. I personally wouldn't worry about choppy frame rates unless I was still stuck with a dual-core Athlon or Phenom running at less than 2.5 GHz. On the other hand, Intel's dual-core Sandy Bridge-based Pentium doesn't have a problem chewing through this title's highest-detail setting.
