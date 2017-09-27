EVGA 850 B3 PSU Review

Efficiency, Temperature & Noise

Efficiency

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the 850 B3's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

Naturally, the 850 B3 doesn't stand a chance against higher-efficiency platforms. But compared to Thermaltake's lower-end SPR-0850F-R, the EVGA 850 B3 leads under normal and light loads.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the 850 B3's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.200A 0.493A 0.478A 0.192A 19.629 62.453% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.834 12.141V 5.052V 3.315V 5.130V 31.430 115.18V 2 2.428A 0.987A 0.994A 0.391A 39.749 75.220% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.933 12.137V 5.050V 3.313V 5.121V 52.844 115.18V 3 3.662A 1.477A 1.508A 5.110A 59.870 78.364% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.937 12.133V 5.048V 3.312V 5.110V 76.400 115.18V 4 4.881A 1.985A 1.990A 0.781A 79.789 80.384% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.951 12.129V 5.047V 3.310V 5.099V 99.260 115.18V

As expected, the efficiency we measured under light loads is very low. The only good thing we can say is that the fan doesn't spin, so noise is minimal.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification, along with CEC, ErP Lot 3 2014 and ErP Lot 6 2010/2013, states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 75 percent or higher with 550mA, 1A, and 1.5A of load. The PSU should also achieve higher than 75% efficiency at 5VSB under full load, or with 3A if its max current output on this rail is higher than 3A.

We take six measurements: one each at 100, 250, 550, 1000, and 1500mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.101A 0.520 67.708% 0.058 5.138V 0.768 115.15V 2 0.252A 1.291 74.238% 0.125 5.133V 1.739 115.16V 3 0.542A 2.776 76.727% 0.227 5.123V 3.618 115.16V 4 1.002A 5.116 77.917% 0.326 5.107V 6.566 115.16V 5 1.502A 7.643 78.245% 0.385 5.090V 9.768 115.16V 6 3.001A 15.097 76.790% 0.465 5.031V 19.660 115.16V

We would like to see higher efficiency levels on this rail.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.143V 5.052V 3.316V 5.140V 10.501 0.500 115.2V Standby 0.125 0.010 115.1V

We measure increased vampire power with both voltage inputs. This partially explains the low efficiency at 5VSB under light loads.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 37°C (98.6°F) to 46°C (114.8°F) ambient temperature.

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a hemi-anechoic chamber. Background noise inside the chamber was below 6 dB(A) during testing (it's actually much lower, but our sound meter’s microphone hits its floor), and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 37°C (98.6°F) to 46°C (114.8°F) ambient temperature.

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

EVGA's passive operation is frequently interrupted in order to keep the PSU's internal temperature under control.

With around 490W at +12V, our noise measurements exceed 30 dB(A), while with over 600W they fall within the 35-40 dB(A) range. Finally, it takes more than 730W at +12V to make the fan spin fast enough to generate >40 dB(A).



