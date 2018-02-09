EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 T2 PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

There is a small region in the 1600 T2's efficiency map where it's more than 94%-efficient. In order to get there, load on the minor rails has to stay pretty low. It's far more common to see efficiency in the 92-94% range.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

The temperatures inside EVGA's SuperNOVA 1600 T2 stay low thanks to its high efficiency levels. No wonder the semi-passive mode lasts so long.



