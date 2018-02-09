EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 T2 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the 1600 T2's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 2.0mV 3.9mV 4.0mV 5.4mV Pass 20% Load 3.0mV 5.4mV 5.2mV 6.9mV Pass 30% Load 4.2mV 8.4mV 7.7mV 8.2mV Pass 40% Load 5.0mV 9.0mV 10.1mV 9.6mV Pass 50% Load 5.4mV 10.6mV 8.4mV 10.4mV Pass 60% Load 5.6mV 11.5mV 9.2mV 11.4mV Pass 70% Load 6.2mV 13.7mV 10.9mV 13.2mV Pass 80% Load 6.1mV 15.7mV 12.4mV 15.4mV Pass 90% Load 6.8mV 17.5mV 13.7mV 20.5mV Pass 100% Load 7.6mV 19.8mV 17.6mV 25.9mV Pass 110% Load 8.3mV 20.5mV 29.4mV 24.4mV Pass Cross-Load 1 1.9mV 4.5mV 6.6mV 9.5mV Pass Cross-Load 2 7.8mV 19.2mV 14.4mV 24.5mV Pass

EVGA's ripple suppression is very good. It's only with 110% load that we notice the 3.3V rail misbehaving, reaching close to 30mV. That's operating the PSU beyond its specifications, though, so we can't really complain.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

