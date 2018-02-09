Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 T2 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the 1600 T2's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load2.0mV3.9mV4.0mV5.4mVPass
20% Load3.0mV5.4mV5.2mV6.9mVPass
30% Load4.2mV8.4mV7.7mV8.2mVPass
40% Load5.0mV9.0mV10.1mV9.6mVPass
50% Load5.4mV10.6mV8.4mV10.4mVPass
60% Load5.6mV11.5mV9.2mV11.4mVPass
70% Load6.2mV13.7mV10.9mV13.2mVPass
80% Load6.1mV15.7mV12.4mV15.4mVPass
90% Load6.8mV17.5mV13.7mV20.5mVPass
100% Load7.6mV19.8mV17.6mV25.9mVPass
110% Load8.3mV20.5mV29.4mV24.4mVPass
Cross-Load 11.9mV4.5mV6.6mV9.5mVPass
Cross-Load 27.8mV19.2mV14.4mV24.5mVPass
EVGA's ripple suppression is very good. It's only with 110% load that we notice the 3.3V rail misbehaving, reaching close to 30mV. That's operating the PSU beyond its specifications, though, so we can't really complain.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

