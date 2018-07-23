EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G1+ PSU Review: Efficient & Silent

Trending

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the 650 G1+’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load8.2mV11.9mV9.5mV7.2mVPass
20% Load9.7mV13.4mV12.8mV9.2mVPass
30% Load11.1mV15.1mV16.3mV11.3mVPass
40% Load11.5mV16.0mV18.1mV12.4mVPass
50% Load13.3mV16.7mV20.5mV13.2mVPass
60% Load14.1mV17.4mV22.1mV14.2mVPass
70% Load15.9mV18.3mV24.1mV15.3mVPass
80% Load16.1mV19.6mV27.2mV18.1mVPass
90% Load18.5mV21.9mV30.0mV22.5mVPass
100% Load19.0mV24.6mV32.3mV27.9mVPass
110% Load19.9mV29.4mV35.3mV38.1mVPass
Cross-Load 110.7mV14.3mV16.2mV9.0mVPass
Cross-Load 219.5mV25.2mV30.0mV29.6mVPass
Ripple suppression was very good at 12V, and merely satisfactory on the 5V and 5VSB rails. Moreover, we would like to see less than 30mV under full load on the 3.3V rail.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on-screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.  

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • WINTERLORD 23 July 2018 13:22
    i read all your guys articles weather im in the market for new or not and i read that article and almost right off the top the article was killed with oh you can get the g3 for same price hah anyways guess if you hadnt someone woulda been quick to mention
  • dunn.md 23 July 2018 21:42
    Your review is based on the $110 MSRP. This PSU is currently selling for $69.99 on Amazon. Would you highly recommend this PSU at this significantly lower price point?
  • DSzymborski 23 July 2018 22:37
    The EVGA G3 650W can be bought for $69.99 also and it's much preferable.

    Like about 2/3 of the 850 or so individual PSUs EVGA is selling, I can't figure out exactly who the target market is for this.
  • HERETIC-1 25 July 2018 08:48
    Calling this G1 "SUPERNOVA" is a bit on the nose.
    These are manufactured by FSP.

    EVGA's excellent G2 and G3 SUPERNOVA's are manufactured by SUPERFLOWER....
  • Melon_seed 20 August 2018 17:56
    Thank you for the review. I shall drop this off my list. Now its either Superflower leadex II or if I am lucky, Seasonic focus plus.
