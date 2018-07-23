EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G1+ PSU Review: Efficient & Silent

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the 650 G1+’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|8.2mV
|11.9mV
|9.5mV
|7.2mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|9.7mV
|13.4mV
|12.8mV
|9.2mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|11.1mV
|15.1mV
|16.3mV
|11.3mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|11.5mV
|16.0mV
|18.1mV
|12.4mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|13.3mV
|16.7mV
|20.5mV
|13.2mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|14.1mV
|17.4mV
|22.1mV
|14.2mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|15.9mV
|18.3mV
|24.1mV
|15.3mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|16.1mV
|19.6mV
|27.2mV
|18.1mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|18.5mV
|21.9mV
|30.0mV
|22.5mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|19.0mV
|24.6mV
|32.3mV
|27.9mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|19.9mV
|29.4mV
|35.3mV
|38.1mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|10.7mV
|14.3mV
|16.2mV
|9.0mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|19.5mV
|25.2mV
|30.0mV
|29.6mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression was very good at 12V, and merely satisfactory on the 5V and 5VSB rails. Moreover, we would like to see less than 30mV under full load on the 3.3V rail.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on-screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Ripple At Full Load
Ripple At 110-Percent Load
Ripple At Cross-Load 1
Ripple At Cross-Load 2
