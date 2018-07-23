EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G1+ PSU Review: Efficient & Silent

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the 650 G1+’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 8.2mV 11.9mV 9.5mV 7.2mV Pass 20% Load 9.7mV 13.4mV 12.8mV 9.2mV Pass 30% Load 11.1mV 15.1mV 16.3mV 11.3mV Pass 40% Load 11.5mV 16.0mV 18.1mV 12.4mV Pass 50% Load 13.3mV 16.7mV 20.5mV 13.2mV Pass 60% Load 14.1mV 17.4mV 22.1mV 14.2mV Pass 70% Load 15.9mV 18.3mV 24.1mV 15.3mV Pass 80% Load 16.1mV 19.6mV 27.2mV 18.1mV Pass 90% Load 18.5mV 21.9mV 30.0mV 22.5mV Pass 100% Load 19.0mV 24.6mV 32.3mV 27.9mV Pass 110% Load 19.9mV 29.4mV 35.3mV 38.1mV Pass Cross-Load 1 10.7mV 14.3mV 16.2mV 9.0mV Pass Cross-Load 2 19.5mV 25.2mV 30.0mV 29.6mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression was very good at 12V, and merely satisfactory on the 5V and 5VSB rails. Moreover, we would like to see less than 30mV under full load on the 3.3V rail.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on-screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content