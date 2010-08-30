Roundup: Nine GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Boards Benchmarked

Asus ENGTX460 DirectCU TOP/2DI/1GD5

Also listed at some vendors as the ENGTX460 DirectCU/TOP/2DI/1GD5, Asus’ flagship GeForce GTX 460 solution comes with exceptional GPU and DRAM data rates on a customized PCB, its twin six-pin PCIe power connectors moved to the top edge.

Asus’ unique cooler design still fits within two case slots, allowing SLI configurations on motherboards that have only one empty slot between primary PCIe x16 slots. Its top-mounted power connectors could, on the other hand, prevent installation into some compact gaming cases.

The ENGTX460 DirectCU TOP/2DI/1GD5 includes an HDMI Mini port, in addition to two dual-link DVI-I connectors, but bundled adapters rely on a DVI output to connect full-sized HDMI cables. A CD wallet accompanies an otherwise standard installation kit.

A 775 MHz GPU clock and GDDR5-4000 make this the second-fastest card in today’s lineup, though the included overclocking software is a little less aggressive than some competing vendors.

Asus does include the rare voltage control in its Smart Doctor tuning software, but a range of 1.00-1.087V allows a maximum increase of only 7%.

Various monitoring functions can be custom-set, and the fan can also be configured in four stages.

HyperDrive mode allows the ENGTX460 DirectCU TOP/2DI/1GD5 to be overclocked while games are running.