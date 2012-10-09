GeForce GTX 650 Ti Review: Nvidia's Last Graphics Card For 2012

Benchmark Results: Battlefield 3

The single-player campaign of Battlefield 3 is decidedly more GPU-limited than the multi-player component. So, we'll start with the High detail preset with no MSAA applies, and the Post AA filter set to High.

The GeForce GTX 650 Ti competes with AMD's Radeon HD 6870 and Nvidia's own GeForce GTX 560. but the Radeon HD 7850 1 GB and GeForce GTX 660 lead the pack.

In order to achieve playable performance with MSAA active, we had to lower the quality preset to Medium and disable the FXAA-based filter, motion blur, and ambient occlusion options. This specific combination of settings caused Nvidia's cards to demonstrate intermittent black textures, which we'd be most inclined to blame on the company's beta graphics driver.

Aside from the observed quality issues, the GeForce GTX 650 Ti rides the boundary of playability with a minimum 29 FPS frame rate. The 192-bit GeForce GTX 460 generates a similar average frame rate, but encounters strange performance dips that slow performance at inopportune times.

All of the Radeon cards trail behind, except for the Radeon HD 7850 1 GB, which finishes second only to Nvidia's GeForce GTX 660.