GeForce GTX 650 Ti Review: Nvidia's Last Graphics Card For 2012

Benchmark Results: Battlefield 3
The single-player campaign of Battlefield 3 is decidedly more GPU-limited than the multi-player component. So, we'll start with the High detail preset with no MSAA applies, and the Post AA filter set to High.
The GeForce GTX 650 Ti competes with AMD's Radeon HD 6870 and Nvidia's own GeForce GTX 560. but the Radeon HD 7850 1 GB and GeForce GTX 660 lead the pack.
In order to achieve playable performance with MSAA active, we had to lower the quality preset to Medium and disable the FXAA-based filter, motion blur, and ambient occlusion options. This specific combination of settings caused Nvidia's cards to demonstrate intermittent black textures, which we'd be most inclined to blame on the company's beta graphics driver.
Aside from the observed quality issues, the GeForce GTX 650 Ti rides the boundary of playability with a minimum 29 FPS frame rate. The 192-bit GeForce GTX 460 generates a similar average frame rate, but encounters strange performance dips that slow performance at inopportune times.
All of the Radeon cards trail behind, except for the Radeon HD 7850 1 GB, which finishes second only to Nvidia's GeForce GTX 660.
That looks like a fail to me, and don't even get me started on how late this is.
Seriously, such a waste of silicon that could perform quite a bit better if you just gave it a little more breathing room....
With 128bit bus, they could have just leave the memory speed @ 6GHz. 5400 is pretty much ruin the thing.
Edit: btw, this is probably one of the most useful review I see for a while. 6870/6850/560/460/7770 are all there, with benchmark of AA on and off. thumbs up for u author!
The HD7850 and GTX 650ti are essentially the same price on New Egg.
slightly too weak for a dedicated in my book.
I said my book as in my opinion.
Because comparing cards in the ~150 dollar range to a card thats +280 dollars is asinine?
This means we will easily see $150 or less after rebates and officially makes this Nvidia 650ti product a total fail. I see no reason to purchase this.