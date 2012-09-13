Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 And 660 Review: Kepler At $110 And $230

Benchmark Results: Battlefield 3
Sub-$150 cards like the GeForce GTX 650 can only handle Battlefield 3's Low detail preset, which is a little disappointing. The resulting image quality still looks good, though, and is at least intensive enough to tax these boards. AMD's Radeon cards perform well, and the HD 7750 edges out Nvidia's GeForce GTX 650.
Stepping up to a GeForce GTX 660 gives you the ability to go from Low to Ultra quality. At this more demanding setting, Nvidia's latest is able to outmaneuver AMD's Radeon HD 7870.
The 7850 falls much closer to the boundary of unplayability, skirting 30 FPS and dipping as low as 28 FPS at times.
Wait for sales on whichever one is needed and then grab one -
AMD 7770 can be had for just over $100.
AMD 7870 can be had for about $220.
It was more of a joke than anything else to simply write "AMD wins again!" and it was actually pretty funny! I try to balance things out so that no one company is viewed too favorably.
For example, I recently bought an Nvidia GTX 460 1 GB 256 bit card for $70, new, with a 3 month warranty for a friend to upgrade his gaming computer. Unusual? Yes. Great deal? You better believe it! Of course, if an equivalent AMD card was available at a cheaper price, that's the one I would've bought.
Now, relax and try to control yourself. Refrain from the use of profanity in future posts. Thanks.
I've got nothing else to say on the GTX650 but to just point out that it's a weak card.
On the other hand, the GTX660 is probably the only Kepler (besides the 670) that impresses me. I don't know about everyone else though. To point out one thing, most Radeon 7870s can be found at $240 or lower without MIR. The GTX660 is priced well for a release MSRP and makes the 660ti offers less value, kind of like the 670 vs 680. For 8xMSAA, the performance does cripple but I think at this price point, most people are going to stay with 4xAA or possibly lower.
