Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 And 660 Review: Kepler At $110 And $230

Benchmark Results: Battlefield 3

Sub-$150 cards like the GeForce GTX 650 can only handle Battlefield 3's Low detail preset, which is a little disappointing. The resulting image quality still looks good, though, and is at least intensive enough to tax these boards. AMD's Radeon cards perform well, and the HD 7750 edges out Nvidia's GeForce GTX 650.

Stepping up to a GeForce GTX 660 gives you the ability to go from Low to Ultra quality. At this more demanding setting, Nvidia's latest is able to outmaneuver AMD's Radeon HD 7870.

The 7850 falls much closer to the boundary of unplayability, skirting 30 FPS and dipping as low as 28 FPS at times.