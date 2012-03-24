GeForce GTX 680, Part 2: SLI, 5760x1080, And Overclocking

Benchmark Results: DiRT 3
We see such playable numbers from the first-place GTX 680s and second-place 7970s in DiRT 3 all the way up to 2560x1600 that the exact finishing order really isn’t relevant.
It’s 5760x1080 that demonstrates the most interesting results. Single cards hover in the 40-50 FPS range, while dual-board setups exceed 70 FPS and, in the case of 680s without anti-aliasing, approach 100 FPS. If you’re a race sim fan, that’s a very smooth experience across three monitors.
You do have to look at the high resolution benchmarks to see actual crossfire results, as 1080p benchmarks are being bottlenecked by the CPU.
Anyways, looks like the competition in the GPU world is going strong right now. To me both the GTX 680 and Radeon 7970 are fine pieces of work. The general compute performance of Tahiti is really really good though so will AMD really reduce the prices significantly below the GTX 680?
