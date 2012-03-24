GeForce GTX 680, Part 2: SLI, 5760x1080, And Overclocking

Benchmark Results: DiRT 3

We see such playable numbers from the first-place GTX 680s and second-place 7970s in DiRT 3 all the way up to 2560x1600 that the exact finishing order really isn’t relevant.

It’s 5760x1080 that demonstrates the most interesting results. Single cards hover in the 40-50 FPS range, while dual-board setups exceed 70 FPS and, in the case of 680s without anti-aliasing, approach 100 FPS. If you’re a race sim fan, that’s a very smooth experience across three monitors.