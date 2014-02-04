Trending

GeForce GTX 780M, 770M, And 765M: Scaling Vs. Radeon HD 8970M

We already have a really good idea how desktop-bound graphics cards perform. But what about the mobile hardware typically derived from those same GPUs? We test four identically-configured notebooks and show how they scale in six popular games.

Overall Performance And Efficiency

As we might have expected, the order of graphics module performance matches the order of their price. Nvidia’s best asset is the performance of its GeForce GTX 780M, while AMD shoots instead for high-end value by offering a 33% lower price for its 13% lower performance.

While the performance chart uses a 100% baseline, efficiency can’t exceed 100%. The below chart is zeroed-out by subtracting 100% from those calculations.

Besides pricing for better value, the Radeon HD 8970M is also more efficient than the range of mobile GPUs from Nvidia that we tested today.

But GPUs don’t run themselves, and platform price has a larger impact on overall value than what you'll pay for any individual module. All four test systems employ Intel’s Core i7-4930MX CPU, for example, which most builders list as a $900+ upgrade from this notebook’s baseline processor. What’s the true value of the cheaper cards?

43 Comments Comment from the forums
  • outlw6669 04 February 2014 08:48
    Nice review.
    I can honestly that I was not expecting Pitcairn to perform so well against GK104 while also maintaining lower power consumption!
  • guvnaguy 04 February 2014 09:00
    Are Optimus or Switchable Graphics available in these systems?With those solutions around, I wish we could start seeing reasonable (>4-5 hr) battery life out of these laptops when not under load.
  • damric 04 February 2014 09:53
    In about a year or so when there is a catalog of Mantle games, laptops could make a comeback as a viable gaming platform under $1500.
  • blackmagnum 04 February 2014 09:59
    When will they make mainstream external boxes for these gaming cards? Give it a cheap and fast link to a notebook and price it competitively to the gaming laptops; awesome upgrades like the desktop crowd.
  • tchahin 04 February 2014 12:18
    I own a 780M.I would like to see 780M versus 8970M using Mantle in BF4.
  • San Pedro 04 February 2014 12:30
    I really like my 8970M. It's awesome having that much power in a notebook. I just hope it doesn't die like my 6990M did.
  • cats_Paw 04 February 2014 13:02
    A great place to check GPUs in laptops and laptops in general is notebookcheck.netIts especially important because heat can be a problem in laptops very, very fast.Sure those did not seem to have that problem but ambient temps, as well as dust acumulation are two factors rearly taken into consideration when talking about overheating.
  • daglesj 04 February 2014 13:08
    I have seen people buy the kind of laptops that these cards exist in. The main issue with them is that they are often so compromised in one way or another they spend more time getting sent back for repairs and fixes than they do on the owners desk.Like TVR cars, they did more miles strapped on the back of low loaders going to and from Blackpool than actually on its own wheels.
  • gxpbecker 04 February 2014 13:32
    the wife has a MSI i7QM 3630 i believe and a 670mx. It has been over a year and still runs strong. Alpha testing EQNLandmark with her laptop and it runs like a champ on a mix of ultra and high settings. we have not had one issue with it and runs pretty dang cool and quiet for a gaming laptop. not sure what machine the people you have seen Daglesj, but we are very happy with ours.
  • manitoublack 04 February 2014 13:40
    Wish you included the GT750m SLi available on the Lenovo Y510P. I own said laptop and $ for $ couldn't ask for more, but have no real goal post against the other chips in the Nvidia range.Great to finally see some mobile GRFX chop reviews and look forward to more in the future.
