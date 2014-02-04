GeForce GTX 780M, 770M, And 765M: Scaling Vs. Radeon HD 8970M

Overall Performance And Efficiency

As we might have expected, the order of graphics module performance matches the order of their price. Nvidia’s best asset is the performance of its GeForce GTX 780M, while AMD shoots instead for high-end value by offering a 33% lower price for its 13% lower performance.

While the performance chart uses a 100% baseline, efficiency can’t exceed 100%. The below chart is zeroed-out by subtracting 100% from those calculations.

Besides pricing for better value, the Radeon HD 8970M is also more efficient than the range of mobile GPUs from Nvidia that we tested today.

But GPUs don’t run themselves, and platform price has a larger impact on overall value than what you'll pay for any individual module. All four test systems employ Intel’s Core i7-4930MX CPU, for example, which most builders list as a $900+ upgrade from this notebook’s baseline processor. What’s the true value of the cheaper cards?