System Builder Marathon, Q2 2014: A Balanced High-End Build

How We Tested Our $1600 High-End PC

The following tables include the stock and overclocked settings for this quarter's enthusiast-class gaming build, followed by the configuration we put together earlier this year, which serves as our comparison point.

At the very bottom, you’ll find the programs and games used for benchmarking.

Test Hardware Configurations Q2 $1600 Performance PC Q1 $2400 Performance PC Q1 $1600 Enthusiast PC Processor (Overclock) Intel Core i7-4770K: 3.5 to 3.90 GHz, Four Physical CoresO/C to 4.20 GHz, 1.29 V Intel Core i7-4770K: 3.5 to 3.90 GHz, Four Physical CoresO/C to 4.50 GHz, 1.25 V Intel Core i7-4770K: 3.5 to 3.90 GHz, Four Physical CoresO/C to 4.40 GHz, 1.20 V Graphics (Overclock) Radeon R9 290X: 1050 MHz GPU, GDDR5-5400O/C to 1100 MHz, GDDR5-6200 2x GeForce GTX 780: 902 MHz GPU, GDDR5-6008O/C to 1059 MHz, GDDR5-6720 GeForce GTX 780: 928 MHz GPU, GDDR5-7000O/C to 1128 MHz, GDDR5-7300 Memory (Overclock) 8 GB G.Skill DDR3-1866 CAS 8-9-9-24, O/C to DDR3-2133 CL 9-10-10-27, 1.60 V 16 GB G.Skill DDR3-1866 CAS 9-10-9-28, O/C to DDR3-2133 CL 9-10-11-10, 1.585 V 8 GB Corsair DDR3-1866 CAS 9-10-9-27, No O/C Motherboard (Overclock) Asus Z97-A: LGA 1150, Intel Z97 Express, Stock 100 MHz BCLK ASRock Z87 Extreme4: LGA 1150, Intel Z87 Express, Stock 100 MHz BCLK ASRock Z87 Pro3: LGA 1150, Intel Z87 Express, Stock 100 MHz BCLK Case CM Storm Scout 2 Advanced NZXT Phantom 410 NZXT Phantom 410 CPU Cooler Thermaltake NiC L32 Thermaltake CLW0217 Water 2.0 Extreme Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO Hard Drive Samsung MZ-7TE250BW 250 GB SATA 6Gb/s SSD SanDisk SDSSDHP-256G-G2 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s SSD Samsung MZ-7TE120BW 120 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD Power Rosewill HIVE-750: 750 W Semi-Modular, 80 PLUS Bronze Corsair HX750: 750 W Semi-Modular, 80 PLUS Gold Corsair TX650: 650 W, 80 PLUS Bronze Software OS Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 Graphics AMD Catalyst 14.4 Nvidia GeForce 335.23 Nvidia GeForce 334.89 Chipset Intel INF 9.4.0.1026 Intel INF 9.4.0.1026 Intel INF 9.4.0.1026

Hope for any level of competitive performance between today’s $1600 build and the $2400 machine it replaces is dashed by a CPU overclock that doesn’t even approach mediocrity. Even the previous $1600 machine outclasses it in that arena, though the new build at least has some memory overclocking to push it through a few benchmarks.