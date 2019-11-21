Intel Core i5-9400F CPU Review: Cutting On-Die Graphics For A Slightly Lower Price

Office and Productivity

Adobe Creative Cloud

Even though this suite has a few parallelized workloads, its final score is heavily influenced by the lightly-threaded tasks common in most desktop applications.

Although Intel processors tend to excel in lightly-threaded tasks, AMD's Ryzen 5 2600X carves out wins in both the single- and multi-threaded applications. Overclocking the Ryzen models yields nice performance improvements, too.

Web Browser

The Krakken suite evaluates JavaScript performance using audio, imaging, and cryptography workloads. Like most browser-based benchmarks, single-threaded performance reigns supreme.

The Ryzen 5 2600X proves to be pretty nimble in the Krakken JavaScript performance test, which often relies heavily on per-core performance. Meanwhile, Intel's Core i5s lead in the MotionMark and WebXPRT tests.

Productivity

The application start-up metric measures load time snappiness in word processors, GIMP, and Web browsers under warm- and cold-start conditions. Other platform-level considerations affect this test as well, including the storage subsystem. Single-core performance largely determines responsiveness. Core i5-9400F trails the previous-gen -8400 by a number small enough that it falls within our expected margin of error.

Our video conferencing suite measures performance in single- and multi-user applications that utilize the Windows Media Foundation for playback and encoding. It also performs facial detection to model real-world usage. This workload responds well based on the number of cores and threads, so AMD's Ryzen fares well. Again, we see the Core i5-9400F offering such similar performance to its counterpart that it falls within this test's margin of error.

The photo editing benchmark measures performance with Futuremark's binaries using the ImageMagick library. Common photo processing workloads also tend to be parallelized, giving Ryzen 5 models an easy lead over the Core i5-9400F and -8400. The Ryzen 5 2600X also benefits greatly from overclocking.



