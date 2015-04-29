Monoprice G-Pro 30-Inch 120Hz IPS Gaming Monitor Review

Choices in fast-refresh IPS screens are pretty limited right now. And even announced products don’t boast the size of the G-Pro 120Hz. But you won’t see a great reduction in motion blur thanks to a frame-skipping artifact. You will enjoy low input lag and a monitor with solid build quality and a sharp bright picture. If you must have an IPS gaming monitor, Monoprice can put one on your desktop.

Introduction

We’ve reviewed quite a few gaming monitors lately, and all but one were based on old-school twisted-nematic (TN) technology. While these panels offer all of the contrast, color accuracy and brightness of more contemporary in-plane switching (IPS) parts, they suffer from poor off-axis image quality. And in the 27-inch form factor, it gets harder to find that perfect sweet spot where the picture looks uniform from edge to edge.

IPS panels improve upon competing technologies in every area but one – speed. It seems that running one at refresh rates over 60Hz is something of an engineering challenge. Until recently, Overlord Computer was the only company stepping up to build a true IPS-based gaming monitor. Its Tempest X270OC fared extremely well in our tests last summer. We thought it would compel other vendors to join the IPS/gaming category, but sadly that didn't come to pass. Only Acer has joined in with its 27-inch XG270HU, a monitor we expect to have in our labs very soon.

When Monoprice announced its 120Hz G-Pro IPS 30-inch display, we were quick to request a sample. Not only does it offer extra speed, but you get a large 16:10 screen based on a well-engineered LG panel part with LED backlighting.

Technical Specifications

Panel Type & Backlight AH-IPS / GB-r-LED, edge array Screen Size & Aspect Ratio 30in / 16:10 Max Resolution & Refresh 2560x1600 @ 120Hz Native Color Depth & Gamut 10-bit / Adobe RGB Response Time (GTG) 6ms Brightness 350cd/m2 Speakers ✗ Video Inputs 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI, 1 x DVI, 1 x VGA Audio 1 x 3.5mm stereo in/out, 1 x Optical Digital output USB ✗ Panel DimensionsWxHxD w/base 27.25 x 24 x 8.5in687 x 605 x 214mm Panel Thickness 1.9in / 48mm Bezel WidthTop/Side/Bottom .7 / 1 / 1.2in18 / 25 / 30mm Warranty One year

It’s interesting to note that Monoprice markets the G-Pro solely as a gaming monitor. If you look at the specs, however, it almost carries professional display cred. The GB-r-LED backlight enables wide-gamut operation. which Monoprice doesn’t advertise on its website. Then again, the extra gamut volume is unnecessary for gaming or typical computing tasks. We only wish there was an sRGB option in the OSD. You may have also noticed the 10-bit color depth. LG's panel is indeed natively 10-bit, though you need a full 10-bit signal path from your graphics card to take advantage.

That's not to draw attention away from the main reason we're here today: the G-Pro’s 120Hz refresh rate. Monoprice describes the screen as “overclockable” rather than simply rating it like other companies. What this means, as we quickly realized, is that you have to create your own resolution presets to enable refresh rates higher than 60Hz. And you can only use the DVI interface. DisplayPort has the necessary bandwidth, but it wouldn’t work for us at 120Hz.

We’ll lay our findings out over the next seven pages. In short though, while the G-Pro does work as advertised, it isn’t quite plug-and-play. What you do get is a wide-gamut display with reasonably fast panel response and low input lag. If that is your primary gaming requirement, and you want a large 16:10-aspect screen, this is the only game in town for now. Let’s take a look.



