NEC EA274WMi Monitor Review: Eco-Friendly At 2560x1440

Results: Pixel Response And Input Lag

To perform these tests, we use a high-speed camera that shoots at 1000 frames per second. Analyzing the video frame-by-frame allows us to observe the exact time it takes to go from a zero percent signal to a 100% white field.

The pattern generator is placed at the base of the monitor so our camera can capture the precise moment its front-panel LED lights up, indicating that a video signal is being received by the monitor. With this camera placement, we can easily see how long it takes to fully display a pattern after pressing the button on the generator’s remote. This testing methodology allows for accurate and repeatable results when comparing panels.

Here’s a shot of our test setup. Click on the photo to enlarge.

The brighter section of the camera’s screen is what actually appears in the video. You can see the lights of the pattern generator in the bottom of the viewfinder. We flash the pattern on and off five times and average the results.

Here’s the screen draw result.

This is a predictable result from an IPS panel running at a 60 Hz. Since efforts to improve draw time are currently being directed towards high-refresh and G-Sync-capable TN screens, we don’t expect this level of performance to change any time soon.

Here are the lag results.

The EA274WMi is a tad quicker than other recently-tested monitors. While none of the group is classified as gaming-oriented, an input lag of 80 milliseconds is sufficient for all but the fastest titles.