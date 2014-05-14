NEC EA274WMi Monitor Review: Eco-Friendly At 2560x1440

Results: Pixel Response And Input Lag
To perform these tests, we use a high-speed camera that shoots at 1000 frames per second. Analyzing the video frame-by-frame allows us to observe the exact time it takes to go from a zero percent signal to a 100% white field.
The pattern generator is placed at the base of the monitor so our camera can capture the precise moment its front-panel LED lights up, indicating that a video signal is being received by the monitor. With this camera placement, we can easily see how long it takes to fully display a pattern after pressing the button on the generator’s remote. This testing methodology allows for accurate and repeatable results when comparing panels.
Here’s a shot of our test setup. Click on the photo to enlarge.
The brighter section of the camera’s screen is what actually appears in the video. You can see the lights of the pattern generator in the bottom of the viewfinder. We flash the pattern on and off five times and average the results.
Here’s the screen draw result.
This is a predictable result from an IPS panel running at a 60 Hz. Since efforts to improve draw time are currently being directed towards high-refresh and G-Sync-capable TN screens, we don’t expect this level of performance to change any time soon.
Here are the lag results.
The EA274WMi is a tad quicker than other recently-tested monitors. While none of the group is classified as gaming-oriented, an input lag of 80 milliseconds is sufficient for all but the fastest titles.
I'm sure this monitor is slight better, but come on NEC, $800 is ridiculous.
Even more ridiculous is this quote from the review:
"At $800, this is the least-expensive high-res model in the line. "
haha!
The Korean 2560x1440's are in the $300 - $400 price range.
Who the hell is pricing these things?
Untrue Overlord warranties their OC model and is the only OEM making IPS panels specifically for gamers. Why Tom's doesn't have one of the Tempests to review I still don't understand. Oh wait - that's right - it's pay to review on this site! DOH!
I got my 30" 16:10 2560x1600 LCDs like three years ago for $980-ish.
Let me know when 1440p hits 25% share of the market. At that point MAYBE you can claim it's the standard. I expect an email in 3-4yrs...ROFL.
http://store.steampowered.com/hwsurvey/
scroll down to primary monitor resolution. .93%...
Note 1080p=32.91%
Ideally for it to be standard it has to be the highest percent right? 1080p. GET IT?
Yes I want us to get to higher res monitors being standard ASAP (with GPU's that can actually push this res without the need for 2+ cards), but reality is that day hasn't arrived so quit saying this BS.
Also understand that .93% is the penetration of gamers. I'm guessing it is far less if you include the non-gamers who mostly have no need to splurge on an $400-800 monitor to view the web or email and anything under $490 or so I wouldn't touch at 27in/1440p, and not at all without Gsync. I wouldn't buy a monitor without that (put the purchase off) unless mine DIED today forcing me to upgrade. The cheapest NAME you'd recognize on newegg is asus at $490.
This is absolutely not true. Our editorial and advertising departments are purposely kept very separate. In fact, I couldn't even tell you if there are display vendors advertising on the site. We review monitors because they're an important part of the computing experience.
If you or another representative of Tempest would like to submit a display for review, please contact us! Alternatively, we can reach out to you, also :)